Marty Schottenheimer recorded this congratulatory message for Chiefs’ Andy Reid

Here’s a short recap of what happened Sunday when the Chiefs thumped the Raiders 35-3 at Arrowhead Stadium:
- The Chiefs won the AFC West
- They secured the top seed in the AFC playoff field
- Patrick Mahomes surpassed 5,000 passing yards and threw his 50th touchdown pass of the season
- Tyreek Hill set a franchise record for receiving yards in a season
- Travis Kelce set a team mark for receptions
There was one other thing: Andy Reid broke a tie with former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer for most coaching victories in NFL history. Reid has 206 wins, including the playoffs.
Schottenheimer, who is battling Alzeheimer’s disease, recorded a message to congratulate Reid on passing him on the NFL list.
“I want to take a moment to congratulate Andy Reid. He’s been an outstanding football coach for quite some time,” Schottenheimer said.
“I think we’re both happy that Andy has achieved this when he’s a Kansas City Chief,” said Schottenheimer’s wife, Pat. “We’ve always enjoyed and loved the Hunt family and the organization and to have two coaches in the top 10 is pretty significant. You agree?”
Marty said: “I agree 100 percent.”
Schottenheimer’s son, Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, said the message was recorded earlier this month.
