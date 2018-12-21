Marty Schottenheimer expected to be at Sunday’s Chiefs-Seahawks game

Should the Chiefs win Sunday at Seattle, Andy Reid will break a tie for the seventh-most coaching victories in NFL history.
Reid is currently tied with Marty Schottenheimer with 205 wins, which includes the playoffs.
The bulk of Schottenheimer’s victories (104 total) came with the Chiefs, while Reid has won 65 games since taking over as Chiefs coach in 2013.
Schottenheimer, who last coached in 2006 with the Chargers, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He lives in North Carolina, and The Star’s Vahe Gregorian wrote this beautiful column of how Schottenheimer and his family have dealt with the disease.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Chiefs fans will be glad to know that Schottenheimer is doing well enough to travel to CenturyLink Field for Sunday’s game in Seattle. The Chiefs’ defense will look to stop the Seahawks and Brian Schottenheimer, who is Seattle’s offensive coordinator.
Brian Schottenheimer talked with reporters on Thursday a bit about his dad, who is 75.
“He’s doing OK,” Brian Schottenheimer said. “He’ll actually be at this game. This will be the first road game that he’ll be able to attend. He’s coming in for Christmas. He’s doing OK.
“Tough disease but we are excited to see him.’’
Brian Schottenheimer, who graduated from Blue Valley High School, briefly attended Kansas and later was a Chiefs assistant, said his dad recorded a video to commemorate Reid reaching 205 victories.
“They taped a little highlight where he could speak,” Brian Schottenheimer said. “He was on that day so was able to congratulate Andy, and the place went crazy I guess. I wasn’t obviously there.
“Kansas City holds a dear place in our family’s heart.”
Comments