Here is who national experts are saying will win Chiefs’ game against Seahawks

The AFC West title is there for the taking.

The Chiefs have a chance to win the division and lock up a first-round bye in the playoffs with a victory Sunday night against the Seahawks in Seattle.

The Chargers’ loss at home Saturday night to Baltimore put them a half-game back of the Chiefs. That’s why Kansas City can win a third straight division title with a victory in Seattle. The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC (Ch. 41).

Of the 48 national NFL observers who made straight-up picks for the game, 28 believe the Chiefs will win. Here is the breakdown and what people are saying about the game.

Just two of the eight CBS Sports writers predicted the Chiefs would win: Jared Dubin and Ryan Wilson. The Seahawks were the choice for Will Brinson, David Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Pete Prisco, John Breech and Jason La Canfora. Prisco predicted Seattle would win 28-23. He wrote in part: “That will make for a classic battle between the Chiefs offense and Patrick Mahomes against the Seattle defense, which plays especially well at home. I think the key, though, will be Seattle’s ability to run the football and control the clock. I think they will and win this game.”

Elliot Harrison of NFL.com sees the Seahawks winning 28-25. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “This will be the closest Patrick Mahomes will come to feeling what his counterparts deal with when they’re calling signals at throaty Arrowhead. Although Mahomes played in Seattle during the preseason, when much of the country got an opportunity to see his rubber arm for the first time (his debut in 2017 came in Week 17, with hardly anyone outside of K.C. paying a whole lot of attention). The question here: How many drives will Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense receive to produce points, much less showcase the sophomore QB’s arm talent? The Seahawks lead the NFL in rushing, putting the spotlight on an area of Kansas City’s defense that has been downright terrible. The Chiefs allow 5 yards per carry and would be 32nd in rushing yards allowed if opponents weren’t forced to throw so much to keep pace with Andy Reid’s scoring machine.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Michael David Smith both predicted a Seahawks win by three points. Florio wrote: “The Chiefs have struggled in prime time this year, and everyone struggles in Seattle.” Smith wrote: “A very intriguing game, with the Chiefs trying to hold on to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and the Seahawks wanting to bounce back from last week’s disappointing loss. I like Seattle to win a good game at home.”

Half of the six SB Nation writers picked the Chiefs: Stephen White, Christian D’Andrea and Charles McDonald. However, Adam Stites, Ryan Van Bibber and Geoff Schwartz believe Seattle will win. Van Bibber wrote in part: “One silver lining for Kansas City fans here might be that while the Seahawks have only lost twice at home this season, those losses were to the Rams and, yes, the Chargers — two teams very much resembling KC.”

David Steele of the Sporting News thinks the Chiefs will win 35-24. This is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs, who play in arguably the NFL’s loudest stadium, have to face the Seahawks in the other stadium that’s arguably the noisiest in the league. And they have to do it in a prime-time slot. Then again, Patrick Mahomes does not seem intimidated by much of anything.”

Nine of ESPN’s 10 experts think the Chiefs will win: Mina Kimes, Louis Riddick, Seth Wickersham, Mike Golic, Trey Wingo, Molly Qerim, Kevin Seifert, Mike Clay and Dan Graziano. The only writer to pick the Seahawks was Matt Bowen.

Four of the seven Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers think the Chiefs will prevail: Albert Breer, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones and Bette Marston. Seattle was the pick from Andrew Brandt, Jenny Vrentas and Mark Mravic.

Seven of eight Pro Focus Football writers predicted a Chiefs victory: Neil Hornsby, Steve Palazzolo, Sam Monson, Mike Renner, Zac Robinson, Jeff Ratcliffe and Nathan Jahnke. The lone pick for Seattle: Gordon McGuinness.





PFF Analyst picks for Week 16. For PFF Greenline picks, check out:https://t.co/0Zlt8o8Tcr pic.twitter.com/xTZURPmcT1 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 20, 2018

Just two of USA Today’s five experts picked the Chiefs: Mike Jones (28-24 final score) and Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (28-21). Lorenzo Reyes (24-23), Jarrett Bell (27-24) and Nate Davis (28-27) think Seattle will win.