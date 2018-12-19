There are 25 scenarios in Week 16 that could get Chiefs the AFC’s top seed

There may not be snow on the ground and the temperatures may be unseasonably warm*, but there is one sure sign that Christmas is near.
*Hooray!
It’s the NFL’s playoff scenarios.
There are two weeks left in the season, and while five of the 12 playoff teams are known, no team is locked into a specific seed. There are 19 teams either in the playoffs or still alive for the postseason, including the Cleveland Browns (6-7-1) and Carolina Panthers (6-8).
The Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth, but they can be the first, second, third or fifth seed in the tournament.
How can they grab that first seed? First, let’s look at the tie-breaking procedures for teams in different divisions:
- Head-to-head, if applicable.
- Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.
- Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four.
- Strength of victory (combined winning percentages of the opponents that a team has beaten).
- Strength of schedule (combined winning percentages of a team’s opponents)
- Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed.
- Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed.
- Best net points in conference games.
- Best net points in all games.
- Best net touchdowns in all games.
- Coin toss.
The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye with a win at Seattle and a Chargers loss to the Ravens on Saturday. That would ensure they are no worse than the No. 2 seed.
The opportunity to grab the top seed in the AFC is also available. PlayoffStatus.com notes that there are an astounding 25 scenarios that could lead to the Chiefs clinching home-field advantage through the playoffs.
As it stands, the Texans hold the advantage on the Chiefs on the fourth tie-breaker listed above: strength of victory. The Chiefs could pull even with Houston and then clinch the better strength of schedule this weekend, according to Reddit’s AFC playoff scenarios.
To be the No. 1 seed, the Chiefs would need to beat Seattle, have the Chargers lose and have the Texans lose to the Eagles. If the Texans win, the Chiefs would need six of these eight teams win*: Patriots, Steelers, Bengals, Giants, Buccaneers, Packers, 49ers and Cardinals.
*Five wins and one tie would also work.
With so many other games potentially impacting the Chiefs’ chance at the top seed, it’s no wonder there are 25 ways it could happen. As an example, here is Scenario No. 18 from PlayoffStatus.com that would get the Chiefs home-field advantage through the playoffs:
- Chiefs beat the Seahawks, and
- Chargers lose to the Ravens, and
- Patriots beat the Bills, and
- Steelers beat the Saints, and
- Rams lose to the Cardinals, and
- Colts lose to the Giants, and
- Browns lose to the Bengals, and
- Cowboys lose or tie to the Buccaneers
Got all that? Chiefs fans should be happy to see a Cowboys-Buccaneers tie this weekend.
If you want to see the other 24 scenarios, go to PlayoffScenario.com.
