Former Ravens coach: Seahawks may have ability to shut down Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had the lowest production of the season in last week’s loss to the Chargers, and a former NFL coach thinks that was because of how Los Angeles defended Hill.

Hill caught four passes for 46 yards and rushed three times for negative-5 yards. The total output of 41 yards was the fewest of the 2018 season for Hill.

Former Ravens coach Brian Billick believes the Chargers’ blueprint could be duplicated this Sunday by the Seahawks.

“The Chargers are capable of this in a way, because they are uniquely fitted to stop the Kansas City Chiefs that way and I think the Seattle Seahawks could do the same thing,” Billick said Wednesday night on the NFL Network.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Billick broke down a rushing play and two pass plays in which the Chargers stopped Hill. The Chargers’ scheme kept Hill at bay, he said.

“You’ve got to be technique sound,” Billick said. “You’ve obviously got to account for this guy, but if you do — obviously they have some other ways to hurt you — but you know this guy can beat you, and you know you don’t have anybody who can go one on one with him, so it takes a village.”

Here is the clip: