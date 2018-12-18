Here is where Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings after loss to Chargers

The expectation from fans may be that the Chiefs would be knocked down in all of the national NFL power rankings that were released ahead of the Week 16 games.
However, the Chiefs actually moved up in a couple of those rankings after a week that saw the Patriots and Rams also lose.
That’s not to say it was all rosy. The Chiefs did fall in most of the other rankings.
Here is where the Chiefs, 11-3, were placed by nine national NFL writers:
USA Today moved the Chiefs down from third to No. 5, and the Chargers are the only AFC team ahead of KC. Nate Davis wrote: “Chris Jones has morphed into a one-man gang on defense. Unfortunately, that’s a big part of the problem — he could use more gangsters.”
SB Nation’s Ryan Van Bibber bumped the Chiefs up one slot to No. 3. The Chargers are No. 1. He wrote: “That was a tough loss to the Chargers last week, so I can’t ding them too much. Patrick Mahomes is a lock for the MVP. Hell, I’m kind of starting to think that maybe you can count on these Chiefs not to suffer the usual humiliating January loss.”
ESPN knocked the Chiefs down one peg to No. 3 behind the Saints and Chargers. Adam Teicher wrote in part: “With Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs have the look of a team that will contend for division and conference championships for years to come.”
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports also moved the Chiefs up after Thursday’s loss. He has them at No. 2, one spot better than last week. That’s just ahead of the Chargers. Schwab wrote: “I’m still giving the Chiefs the top AFC spot, and here’s why: They still have the inside track to the No. 1 seed. I think they’ll win at Seattle next week and destroy the Raiders in Week 17. They’d be the top seed if they win out, the Chargers would be the fifth seed and possibly have to beat the Steelers and Texans on the road to even get an AFC championship game at the Chiefs.”
Mark Maske of the Washington Post dropped the Chiefs from first to fifth. The Chargers and Texans are ranked ahead of KC. Maske wrote: “The Chiefs still can secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC by winning out. But getting a victory at Seattle won’t be easy, and trust in the Chiefs has been eroded by their inability to hold on to a trio of 14-point leads Thursday night against the Chargers.”
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News kicked the Chiefs down a spot to No. 3. He wrote in part: “The Chiefs’ defensive issues resurfaced, as they couldn’t stop the run or pass when they needed to against the Chargers.”
Bleacher Report dropped the Chiefs from second to No. 5. It wrote: “For most of this season, the Kansas City Chiefs have compensated for a leaky defense with a dominant offense. It’s worked quite well.
“That defense finally came back to bite the Chiefs on Thursday. On a night when the Chiefs were held to just 294 total yards, Kansas City couldn’t hold a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and fell at home for the first time this season.”
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports bumped the Chiefs down one spot to No. 4. He wrote: “They still own the top spot in the division, but now they face a tough road game at Seattle. They can’t afford a loss.”
Elliot Harrison of NFL.com pushed the Chiefs down one spot to No. 3, just behind the Chargers. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “When you score 28 points at home, that should be seen as ‘enough,’ not a disappointing final tally. That said, the Mahomes-led attack needed more from a ground game that produced 60 yards. The offense as a whole garnered less than 300 yards for the first time this season.”
