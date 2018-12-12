Chiefs will look to continue fashion win streak when wearing all-red uniforms Thursday

Chiefs fans in search of a good omen for the “Thursday Night Football” game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, take note of Kansas City’s uniform choice.

The Chiefs on Wednesday tweeted a short video featuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes to announce they would be wearing red-on-red uniforms. That is red jerseys and red pants.

For a “Sunday Night Football” game earlier this year, the Chiefs wore all red and trounced the Bengals 45-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Another good omen: the Chiefs also wore all red for a prime-time game last December against the Chargers. The Chiefs won that game 30-13 and sewed up the AFC West title.

The Chiefs were in all red for a game at Oakland last year that the Raiders won after scoring a touchdown on the third untimed down at the end of regulation. But, as noted, that contest was on the road.

In 2016, the Chiefs beat the Raiders 21-13 at Arrowhead Stadium while wearing red on red for a prime-time game.

So if you’re scoring at home, the Chiefs have won their last two games while wearing all-red uniforms and three straight at Arrowhead Stadium. (The Chiefs blog Arrowhead Pride has a nice recap of previous all-red games through last season).

So the Chiefs have a bit of a fashion winning streak at stake Thursday.

Here is the video clip the Chiefs tweeted: