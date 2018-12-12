For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs will look to continue fashion win streak when wearing all-red uniforms Thursday

By Pete Grathoff

December 12, 2018 04:11 PM

Andy Reid says Eric Berry may play Thursday night against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says there may be a chance that Chiefs' safety Eric Berry will play on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says there may be a chance that Chiefs' safety Eric Berry will play on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
By

Chiefs fans in search of a good omen for the “Thursday Night Football” game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, take note of Kansas City’s uniform choice.

The Chiefs on Wednesday tweeted a short video featuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes to announce they would be wearing red-on-red uniforms. That is red jerseys and red pants.

For a “Sunday Night Football” game earlier this year, the Chiefs wore all red and trounced the Bengals 45-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Another good omen: the Chiefs also wore all red for a prime-time game last December against the Chargers. The Chiefs won that game 30-13 and sewed up the AFC West title.

The Chiefs were in all red for a game at Oakland last year that the Raiders won after scoring a touchdown on the third untimed down at the end of regulation. But, as noted, that contest was on the road.

In 2016, the Chiefs beat the Raiders 21-13 at Arrowhead Stadium while wearing red on red for a prime-time game.

So if you’re scoring at home, the Chiefs have won their last two games while wearing all-red uniforms and three straight at Arrowhead Stadium. (The Chiefs blog Arrowhead Pride has a nice recap of previous all-red games through last season).

So the Chiefs have a bit of a fashion winning streak at stake Thursday.

Here is the video clip the Chiefs tweeted:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  