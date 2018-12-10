Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: LA Chargers (take two)

So ... this is kind of a big game, wouldn’t you say?

The Chargers visit Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday for a prime-time game between the teams with the best records in the AFC.

The Chiefs, 11-2, hold a one-game lead over Los Angeles, 10-3, in the AFC West. With a win, the Chiefs will clinch the division title and secure a first-round bye.

If the Chargers win, they’ll still be in second place based on a divisional records, but the Chiefs would have no room for error heading into their final two games of the season.

So, yeah, big game.

Each week, I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Chargers ahead of Thursday’s game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox (Ch. 4):

1. Running back troubles

The Chargers enter Thursday’s game with questions at running back. Melvin Gordon has missed the last two games because of a sprained MCL, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Gordon could return to action in Thursday’s game.

Gordon leads the team in rushes (153), yards (802) and nine touchdowns and he has 44 receptions for 453 yards.

Backup Austin Ekeler has had a nice season, running for 496 yards in 98 carries. He’s also caught 39 passes for 404 yards. The bad news for the Chargers is that Ekeler’s status is in doubt, too.

After recently dealing with stingers, Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler aggravated the injury today and will require further testing, per source. With a game Thursday night vs. Chiefs, the short week will make it tough for Ekeler to be ready. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2018

Justin Jackson, a rookie from Northwestern, would seem to be next in line. He has rushed 27 times for 139 yards this season.

2. Rivers rolling

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had an impressive streak snapped in Sunday’s 26-21 win over the Bengals.

Rivers had two or more touchdown passes in each of the Chargers’ first 12 games, which was tied for third-longest streak to start a season in NFL history. But Rivers threw just one against Cincinnati.

It’s been a sensational season for Rivers, who is having career bests in yards per attempt (8.9), touchdown percentage (on 7.1 percent of his passes) and interception percentage (just 1.5 percent of his throws).

Last month, Rivers was the first player in NFL history to complete his first 25 passes to start a game.

Rivers, who turned 37 on Saturday, has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,638 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.

3. Keenan’s a catch

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is Rivers’ favorite target and has caught touchdown pass in five straight games, including this one on Sunday:





He’s caught 88 passes for 1,074 yards and six touchdowns.

Mike Williams leads the Chargers with seven touchdown receptions, and he has 30 catches for 516 yards and a team-best 17.2-yards per reception.

4. Bosa’s back

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa missed the first eight games of the season, including the loss to the Chiefs in the opener, because of a bruised bone in his foot.

But Bosa has played in the Chargers’ last four games, which includes three starts, and he’s been his usual disruptive self. Bosa has four sacks in his last three games and has 18 tackles.

On Sunday, Bosa had six tackles and a sack Sunday and wasn’t completely happy with his performance.

“I’ve got to clean some things up,” Bosa told 1090 AM in San Diego. “I’ve got to do better out there for sure.”

5. Kicking is a strength (no, really)

The Chargers have dealt with a lot of kicking problems in recent history, but a rookie has locked down the position since joining the team in mid-October.

Mike Badgley has made all but one of his 15 field-goal attempts and the lone miss was from beyond 50 yards.

It’s not like he can’t make long kicks. On Sunday, Badgley made four field goals, including one from 59 yards, which is the longest in franchise history.