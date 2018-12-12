For Pete's Sake

This Chiefs’ hype video for Chargers game has fans wondering if Eric Berry will play

By Pete Grathoff

December 12, 2018 10:15 AM

Andy Reid says Eric Berry may play Thursday night against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says there may be a chance that Chiefs' safety Eric Berry will play on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
I’d say the Chiefs successfully whipped their fans into a frenzy with this video.

On Wednesday, the team released a hype video ahead of Thursday night’s AFC showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

One player prominently featured in the video is safety Eric Berry, who has yet to play this season because of a sore heel. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday there was a chance that Berry would play against Los Angeles in the prime-time game.

Boy, this video sure does make it seem like Berry will at the very least be active for the game:

Chiefs fans certainly took this video to mean Berry would be back on the field. This a sample of what they were saying:

