Could the Raiders play the 2019 season in St. Louis? One writer thinks it’s possible

We know that the Chiefs will be playing the Raiders in 2019. The question: where will that road game be held?

The Raiders have one more game in Oakland this season and are set to move to a new stadium in Las Vegas in 2020, but they don’t have a lease for the 2019 season.

The city of Oakland on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL over the “unlawful decision” to move to Las Vegas. That clearly rankled the Raiders. Jason Cole of FanSided reported that a “high ranking Raiders official said today there is ‘no way’ the team plays in Oakland in the 2019 season after the city filed suit.”

OK, so where will the Raiders play in 2019?

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez offered up a few choices: Levi’s Stadium (home of the 49ers), State Farm Stadium (where the Cardinals play) and San Diego.

Matt Verderame of FanSided noted that NFL guidelines say a team is required to make every effort to play within 75 miles of its current venue, which would make Levi’s Stadium an ideal choice.

However, Gutierrez reported that Raiders owner Mark Davis wants “nothing to do” with Levi’s Stadium.





Cole put together his own short list: Phoenix, Seattle, San Antonio, Portland and ... St. Louis.

Yep, one possibility could be just down I-70.

Of course, the Dome at America’s Center (nee Edward Jones Dome) is available after the Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016, and the Raiders would be able to train in the area.

Naturally, there are stumbling blocks, none larger than St. Louis’ bad feelings about the NFL, which allowed the Rams to bolt.

But a one-year version of the St. Louis Raiders would make for an easy road trip for Chiefs fans.

