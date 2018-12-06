Patrick Mahomes 41 touchdown passes so far this season

Even Raiders radio announcers were gushing about Patrick Mahomes at one point

By Pete Grathoff

December 06, 2018 10:26 AM

The accolades for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have come from all over the NFL.

That includes Oakland Raiders radio announcers Brent Musburger and Lincoln Kennedy. Those two were really impressed with what they saw Sunday from Mahomes in the Chiefs’ 40-33 win at Oakland.

In an audio clip shared on YouTube by user RTC, Kennedy said: “They have got themselves a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, I don’t know who I’ve seen that’s had a stronger, more accurate arm. Maybe (former Dolphins quarterback Dan) Marino? Brent, what do you think? ... He has got a fastball, he’s got a rifle.”

Musburger later added: “And he’s a playmaker. He’s better than Dan was on the move, you known, right or left.”

Here is the clip:

