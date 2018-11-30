Jon Gruden called this pass by Patrick Mahomes ‘the greatest throw I’ve ever seen’

At one point during a news conference on Wednesday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden had been praising Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for such a long time that he stopped himself.
“I don’t have time to talk about him anymore,” Gruden said with a laugh.
But then came another question about Mahomes and how fundamentals aren’t as important because of his arm strength. That led Gruden to recall one pass in particular from Mahomes’ time at Texas Tech.
Gruden called it the greatest thrown he’s seen.
“Yeah, I mean I remember asking him,” Gruden said, “he made a throw against Louisiana Tech, the greatest throw I’ve ever seen. He didn’t set his feet. He’s running to his left. I said, ‘Why didn’t you set your feet, because you don’t have to?’ He said, ‘Exactly.’ He just doesn’t have to get himself in a perfect throwing position to throw down the field accurate passes. He’s been blessed with a lot of talent. They’ve surrounded him with the perfect scheme and a great supporting cast and the right coach.”
Here is that throw from 2016, and you can see why Gruden was so impressed:
