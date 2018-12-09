Dolphins stun Patriots with double-lateral pass for TD on final play of game

There was a point on Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs seemed destined to lose control of the top spot in the AFC playoff race.
The Chiefs were losing to the Ravens at the same time the New England Patriots were beating the Miami Dolphins. It seemed that the Patriots would end the day with the same record as the Chiefs, and because New England beat KC earlier this season, Tom Brady and company would be the top seed in the AFC.
But the Chiefs rallied for a 27-24 win over the Ravens, thanks in part to Patrick Mahomes’ stunning bomb that set up a tying touchdown.
Not long after that, the Dolphins had the ball on their own 31-yard line with 7 seconds to play. Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed a pass and after a pair of laterals, Kenyan Drake ended up scoring a touchdown pass despite the best effort of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was on the field to play defense.
The NFL dubbed it a “Miami Miracle.” Here is the play:
