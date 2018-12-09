Watch Patrick Mahomes’ game-saving fourth-down bomb that set up tying TD

Tyreek Hill had been forced out of Sunday’s game twice because of injuries to his hand and then his heel.
The Chiefs offense had not scored a point in the second half, and some fans left Arrowhead Stadium by the time the Chiefs got the ball trailing by seven and less than 3 minutes to play.
Things really didn’t look good when the Chiefs faced a fourth-and-9 play from their own 40-line line and less than 2 minutes to play.
That is when quarterback Patrick Mahomes produced a bit of magic, launching a bomb that Hill hauled in for a 48-yard gain. In a blink of an eye, there was hope in Kansas City.
Here is that play:
Four plays later, Damien Williams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass on another fourth-down play and the Chiefs tied the game.
After a wild sequence at the end of regulation, the Chiefs ended up winning 27-24 in overtime.
