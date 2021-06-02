Want to go fishing near the KC metro? Try one of these spots in Kansas or Missouri

Joey Bisogno cast for bass in the early-morning fog on one of the lakes that is part of the Timber Hills Lake Ranch fishing and hunting operation his dad owns in southeast Kansas. KC Star file photo (Brent Frazee)

Itching to cast a line and not sure where to go? Here’s a rundown of fishing destinations within — or within a relatively easy drive of — the Kansas City metro.

Some are best accessed using a boat, but the vast majority of these fishing targets are perfectly suitable for shoreline angling.

First, let’s take a look at some spots near KC on the eastern side of the state line:

Missouri (plus a couple touching Arkansas)

Blue Springs Lake: One good resource here is the Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group. Hit the water in your boat of choice, or fish from the shore. Opportunities abound and this lake is relatively close to KC’s city limits.

Bull Shoals Lake: This one straddles the state line between Missouri and Arkanasas, offering gravel banks, boat ramps and old roads aplenty if you’re willing to drive a bit. But arrive early on the weekends, as it’s popular.

Lake Jacomo: Another nice, close-in destination on the Missouri side.

James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area: The Missouri Department of Conservation provides regular reports for this beauty.

Lake of The Ozarks: A man (or woman) and a fishing pole can have big fun down there. It’s not just for go-fast boats.

Longview Lake: Crappie, largemouth, etc. here, with a marina. Again, check the Lee’s Summit Fishing Facebook group for updates.

Norfork Lake: Near Mountain Home, Ark., but beloved among many KC anglers for its bass, walleye, fun-fighting stripers ... the prospects at this blue-green gem make it worth the drive.

Pomme de Terre Lake: Less development around the shoreline than you’ll find at a mega-lake like Lake of the Ozarks, but plenty of good fishing.

Smithville Lake: Head north from downtown and you’ll find this lake full of bass, catfish, walleye, you name it.

Stockton Lake: Hit this lake at the right time and you can; get into a whole lot of fun with some white bass.

Table Rock Lake: Like Lake of the Ozarks, this lake’s a favorite of the pleasure boater, too. Crappie, white bass and more here.

Lake Taneycomo: Lilleys’ Landing, Trophy Area, Short Creek, Fall Creek, Branson Landing, Trout Hollow Resort ... they’re all here, and they sound like good fishing to us.

Truman Reservoir: Many strategies work here, but try straight-tail worms along the bottom in and around cedar trees.

Kansas

Clinton Lake: A stone’s throw from KU and enough fish to frizzle-fry your depth finder. Start at the well-stocked marina for tips.

Coffey County Reservoir (Wolf Creek Reservoir): Bit of a drive from KC, but certainly a fun spot. The entrance-gate phone number is (620) 364-2475. Call ahead for most current conditions.

El Dorado Lake: If you can’t find it here, it probably doesn’t swim in Kansas. Blue cats, walleye, crappie, white bass, you name it.

Glen Elder (Waconda Lake): Try Walnut Creek, the flats south of the Cawker City golf course or the south shore between Gibbs Point and Mill Creek.

Hillsdale Lake: Hit the upper end of the lake, troll the dam or scour the flats and mud banks. Many ways to attack this pretty body of water.

Kill Creek Park: Located off K10 on the way to Lawrence, this lake is on the small side, but with the right approach and conditions, it’s often productive.

La Cygne Reservoir: Fishing in the shadow of the power plant is picturesque (we’re not kidding!). Try worms off the shoreline later in the day.

Melvern Lake: Get in touch with Melvern Lake Marina for most up-to-date conditions at this Sunflower State gem.

Milford Lake: Folks have been known to scare up some killer cats on the wind-blown flats and river-channel ledges here.

Perry Lake: Head west on Interstate-70 for a morning (or afternoon) at this good-sized lake. It can get windy here, but Perry usually produces.

Pomona Lake: There are two parks here that provide good shorelines for bank fishing. Around the rock quarry is good for jigging.

Shawnee Mission Park Lake: A suburban oasis! Try your luck at fishing for trout, crappie, panfish ... and there’s even an awesome off-leash dog park with its own beach.

Tuttle Creek Lake: Particular spots of note here can include McIntyre Cove, River Pond and Rocky Ford.