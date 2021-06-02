Shot clock approved for high school games. Kansas, Missouri officials share concerns

Is N.C. high school basketball ready for the shot clock? We will find out this year. AP

Just because they can use a shot clock in high school basketball games doesn’t mean it is coming to Kansas or Missouri anytime soon.

Last month, the National Federation of High School Associations board of directors approved the use of a 35-second shot clock starting with the 2022-23 season.

Now that the shot clock will officially be allowed for games, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) and Kansas High School Activities Association (KHSAA) will discuss the matter again.

But Bill Faflick, executive director of the KHSAA, said regional meetings held a few years ago showed little support for a shot clock.

“There was a feeling really that the game wasn’t broken and that might mess up the balance between offense and defense in games that are pretty high-spirited now, and so there wasn’t a lot of support for that,” Faflick said.

Two key reasons for the hesitation: the cost and a lack of qualified people to run the shot clock.

Jason West, MSHSAA’s communications director, echoed those concerns.

”We’ve been told that it would be a significant expense. Is that a couple of thousand dollars or less at this point? We do not know,” West said. “We do know that there would be a financial impact.”

The NFHS said in a news release that guidelines for implementation include displaying two clocks that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn. Also, if there is a clock malfunction, an official would use a stopwatch at the scorer’s table.

Faflick said cost estimates for implementing a shot clock can range from $1,500 to $5,000 per gymnasium. Much of that cost would be for connecting the shot clocks to existing technology at those gyms.

“A lot of new high schools, and there are some fabulous facilities in Kansas and across the Midwest, are built with that capacity, and some of them already have the clocks up there,” Faflick noted. “They use them as countdown clocks for final minutes because that helps officials, but they can be converted to shot clocks fairly easily. But the more expensive ones are starting from scratch and might need a new scoreboard system and a new controller.”

Other potential stumbling blocks to introducing the shot clock include finding another person to work the shot clock on game days and the quick turnaround of getting shot clocks installed at every gym in a state.

“Also, at what level are those shot clocks being used?” West asked. “Is it just varsity games? JV and varsity are not the only high school games. Would junior high schools also have a shot clock? And so now we’re getting into, ‘Do I need to find a person for one day, week, or we’ve got four days a week for playing basketball?’”

The bottom line: Many factors would go into adding a shot clock to games in Kansas or Missouri. And all of this will be discussed by officials in both states in the coming months.

“There are arguments on both sides, that the shot clock hampers the high school game, and some say that it would enhance it,” West said. “Is it good for basketball is another fundamental question that the advisory committee is (considering), so those are the type of discussions the advisory board is talking about. Those are all implications they’re looking at.”

Faflick has heard from both proponents and critics of the shot clock.

“We’ll wait and see what our administrators have to say about that. I know there’s some positives from coaches, and some concerns from coaches as, well,” he said. “You’ve got to balance that out, when it comes right down to it.“