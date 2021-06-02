It’s ‘free fishing days’ in Kansas this Saturday, Sunday. Here’s what you need to know

With the first weekend of June upon us, it’s time again for an annual Kansas tradition:

Free fishing.

This weekend, Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, no fishing license is required to hit the lakes, rivers and ponds in the Sunflower State. Weather is supposed to be great, too, with most of the region expected to see daytime highs in the mid-80s both days.

Anglers do not need to buy a license but still must adhere to all other state regulations enacted and enforced by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, including minimum-length limits, creel limits (the number of fish you’re allowed to keep, which varies by species), equipment requirements, etc.

A full rundown of KDWPT regs and restrictions can be found here, and it’s worth checking out the details before you grab your rod and reel.

After that, get out there and get fishin’.

It’s free all day Saturday and Sunday, and that’s pretty cool.