KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his health: ‘I guess I’ll start with my injury report’

After checking into the hospital over the weekend for undisclosed medical reasons, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday he was “feeling great.”

“I guess I’ll start with my injury report,” said Reid, who traditionally opens news conferences with injury updates. “I’m feeling great, good to be back. It’s good to get on with business as usual.”

Reid addressed the media Wednesday at the team’s practice facility, his first public appearance since an ambulance transported him to the hospital after Sunday’s game against the L.A. Chargers.

Reid did not disclose the nature of the medical attention he needed after the team’s 30-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium, in which the Chiefs only said that he “felt ill” and his trip to the University of Kansas Health System hospital was for precautionary reasons.

“Probably just skip that,” Reid replied when asked Wednesday for more details “I’m not much of a talker about all that stuff. I wish it never happened, but it did. I’m moving on. I feel great. And I appreciate the doctors for taking care of me. They’re phenomenal.”

Reid was released Monday, less than 24 hours after arriving.

He did not meet with the media after the game Sunday or the next day, both weekly scheduled arrangements.

He did, however, talk to the team after the game. The players were later informed of his trip to the hospital, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was provided ongoing updates from Rick Burkholder, the team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance.

“You obviously are worried in general when stuff like that happens, but they told me the scenario; they told me what was going on. So they kept me kind of at ease knowing it wasn’t a real crazy situation,” Mahomes said. “It was something they had under control, that they had handled. So whenever you get a sense like that from the people that you trust, then usually your emotions can kind of settle a little bit.”

The Chiefs play the Eagles, Reid’s former team for many years before he came to Kansas City in 2013, at noon Sunday in Philadelphia.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 11:56 AM.