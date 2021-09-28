KC Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: When, where, how to watch on TV, line, kickoff time

Nobody with the Chiefs wanted to begin the season with two losses in three games, but it does allow for the possibility of a coaching milestone in a homecoming setting.

The Chiefs’ opening-game victory this season was Andy Reid’s 99th as head coach in Kansas City, counting regular-season and playoff games. Losses to the Ravens and Chargers have delayed the occasion, but now Reid has the opportunity to hit the century mark on Sunday in Philadelphia, where he spent his first 14 seasons as an NFL head coach.

Reid’s next victory will make him the only coach in NFL history to win at least 100 games with two franchises. He went 140-102-1 with the Eagles. He is 99-45 with the Chiefs.

Reid’s 239 career victories rank fifth in NFL history. Next on the list is Tom Landry at 270.

Another coaching note: With Reid’s next victory, the Chiefs will join the Pittsburgh Steelers has the only franchises with three coaches to win at least 100 games for that franchise. Hank Stram (129) and Marty Schottenheimer (104) did it for the Chiefs. The Steelers have accomplished the feat with their previous three coaches: Mike Tomlin (154), Bill Cowher (161) and Chuck Noll (209).

The Chiefs and Eagles, coached by former Chiefs (and Reid) assistant Nick Sirianni, are both 1-2 and coming off losses. Philadelphia lost to the Dallas Cowboys 41-21 on Monday Night Football.

Here’s what you need to now about the game in Philly.

Chiefs at Eagles

When: Sunday, Oct. 3

Kickoff time: Noon (Central)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

TV channel: CBS (KCTV, Ch. 5 in Kansas City)

Betting line: Chiefs by 6