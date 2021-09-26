For Pete's Sake
Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs fans show support for Andy Reid, who left Arrowhead in ambulance
The sting of the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday lessened for Kansas City fans after news that coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance.
Reid, 63, reportedly was dealing with dehydration on a hot late September day in Kansas City.
While Reid’s removal from the stadium was reported to be precautionary, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared a message for his coach on Twitter.
“I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!” Mathieu wrote.
Chiefs fans and supporters of other teams shared their concern for Reid with messages of encourgement on Twitter.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments