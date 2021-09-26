Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs fans show support for Andy Reid, who left Arrowhead in ambulance

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was all smiles this offseason after signing a three-year contract with the Chiefs worth a reported $42 million. Now, the work begins. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The sting of the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday lessened for Kansas City fans after news that coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance.

Reid, 63, reportedly was dealing with dehydration on a hot late September day in Kansas City.

While Reid’s removal from the stadium was reported to be precautionary, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared a message for his coach on Twitter.

“I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!” Mathieu wrote.

I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 26, 2021

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Chiefs fans and supporters of other teams shared their concern for Reid with messages of encourgement on Twitter.

Please let Andy Reid be ok! We love you, BIG RED! #ChiefsKingdom — Sarah Godwin (@SarahLizGodwin) September 26, 2021

The loss doesn’t really mean anything to me anymore after hearing about Andy Reid. Who cares we lost, it’s a game. Hope Big Red is okay. #Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom — Ali Daifallah (@adaifallah08) September 26, 2021

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

I hope Andy is well, the whole kingdom will be praying for him — i.am.erika10 (@i_am_erika10) September 26, 2021

Fingers crossed big Andy Reid recovers quickly. Big man has made KC a hell of a lot of fun to watch in recent years #ChiefsKingdom — Neyt (@neyt88_) September 26, 2021

Prayers up for Andy Reid #ChiefsKingdom — AZ (@AntwaunZeno) September 26, 2021

As a @Raiders fan i hope he is all good and its just being over cautious. Coach Reid is a good man and i respect the heck out of him. Hope to see him across the feild on the next game we play yall — Dallas Foster (@AzrealSaint) September 26, 2021

From a Chargers fan, Andy Reid is a fantastic coach but also a great man. We’re all wishing for his health, and safety. — (@JayDeeEmTV) September 26, 2021

I love Andy Reid ️ as a Steelers fan, get better asap man ️the timing of the ambulance and the loss is quite bad but still, love the guy hope he’s ok — kylie (@cuchieeeee) September 26, 2021