Here’s what fans should know about the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game vs. Vikings

The Kansas City Chiefs have just one more dress rehearsal before the start of the 2021 regular season.

On Friday, the Minnesota Vikings will be at Arrowhead Stadium for the teams’ third and final preseason game.

Here’s what fans need to know about the game.

Parking

The usual opening time for the Truman Sports Complex parking lot is 4 1/2 hours before kickoff, so that would be 2:30 p.m. for Friday’s preseason game.

Fans must purchase a parking pass before arriving at Arrowhead Stadium, and can do so at the Chiefs’ website or by calling 888-992-4433. Parking information is also available by downloading the Chiefs mobile app to your phone.

Parking for the Red Lot costs $45 for cars and is $100 for a bus, and because the parking is purchased online, there is a service fee as well.

Tailgating

Legendary NBC Sports broadcaster Al Michaels once observed that Arrowhead Stadium has the best-smelling parking lot in the NFL.

Tailgating is a time-honored tradition in the Kansas City, and a few things have changed over the years.

Parking is only for fans who have a ticket for the game, and tailgating at the Truman Sports Complex is prohibited throughout the game.

Fans aren’t allowed to have American Indian headdresses or face paint. The Confederate flag is banned, as well as offensive banners and signs.

Gates open

The usual opening time for the club level gates is 2 1/2 hours prior to kickoff, which would be 4:30 p.m. for the Virkings game. All stadium gates open a half-hour later.

Clear-bag policy

The NFL’s clear-bag policy is in effect for fans who attend any NFL game, including Friday’s contest. This, from the league’s website, outlines what is acceptable:

“Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” .... No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag. The bag literally must be all clear. ... (Also allowed is a) one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

“Small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.”

Kickoff time

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

TV

KSHB (Ch. 41) will air the game in the Kansas City area, with Ari Wolfe doing play-by-play, former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green working as analyst, and Matt McMullen and Kay Adams will be the sideline reporters.

Radio

The game will air on WDAF (106.5 FM), and Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), former Chiefs receiver Danan Hughes (analyst) and Josh Klingler (sideline reporter) on the call.

Streaming

The game will air on the Chiefs mobile app and the team’s mobile website, according to the Chiefs.