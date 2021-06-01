How Kansas City Chiefs’ new O-line (aka protection for Mahomes) is getting acquainted

Organized team activities are an extension of the learning process for the Chiefs, with evaluations for individual players and position groups accomplished under a spotlight.

And arguably no position group for the Chiefs commands attention like the overhauled offensive line, which put in its first three days of on-field work during OTAs last week.

While it’s been a while since the Chiefs have had to sort through this much change along their front five, coach Andy Reid likes what he’s seen so far from the overhauled group assigned to protect superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“The main thing you want are good football players and we’ve got a whole group of them now,” Reid said. “And it’s great competition.”

There are new faces at left tackle, left guard and center, and potentially at right guard and right tackle depending how things shape out before the start of the regular season.

An overhaul seemed inevitable after the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, a contest that saw Mahomes consistently under pressure as protection broke down around him.

The infusion of new blood falls on two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., whom the Chiefs acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens a week before the 2021 NFL Draft; left guard Joe Thuney, who signed a massive 5-year deal worth up to $80 million during free agency; three-time Pro Bowl versatile offensive lineman Kyle Long, who came out of retirement on a one-year deal; and 2021 second-round pick Creed Humphrey, arguably the top center prospect in the draft.

The Chiefs re-signed tackle Mike Remmers and added veteran center Austin Blythe to a one-year deal during free agency. Kansas City also welcomes back right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and tackle Lucas Niang, both of whom opted out in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrew Wylie, who started 35 games over the past three seasons, also returns.

Gone are left tackle Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, previous mainstays at the line’s bookend tackle positions, in cost-savings moves before free agency. Neither player participated in the Super Bowl because of injuries. Center Austin Reiter, who started 32 games for the Chiefs over the past three seasons, remains an unrestricted free agent.

“Those guys last year battled their tail off and I’m glad we have a few of those guys back,” Reid said. “Then, (general manager) Brett (Veach) and his crew did a nice job with the influx of players, young and veteran guys.”

Among the new players, Brown and Thuney are virtual locks at their positions on the left side. But the remaining three spots on the offensive line are up for grabs.

And with so many moving pieces, the time to develop as a cohesive unit starts during OTAs, a point Brown emphasized after the third day of practice — not during training camp, when the pads will be on.

“Very important, very important,” Brown said of this early work alongside his new teammates. “To me, especially up front and maybe for quarterbacks as well, it’s important to get that live timing against a real body, get that live timing against a real defensive end, the rusher, the time of the snap count, the system, all of those different things.”

Classroom sessions and on-field install work resumes Tuesday through Thursday this week and June 8-11. Each period of these OTAs helps build foundation ahead of this month’s mandatory three-day minicamp and training camp in late July.

For a new-look offensive line, there’s no better time than now to begin the gelling process and set up what promises to be some spirited competition, especially at right guard and right tackle.

“There’s going to be a battle on the right side,” Reid said. “There are a bunch of guys that can play, and we’ve always done this: We take the five best and throw them in there.

“So, we’ll see how it all sorts out.”