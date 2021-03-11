Kansas City Chiefs release tackles Fisher, Schwartz in move clearing needed cap room

The Chiefs have released starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

The moves come as both players are recovering from season-ending injuries from the past season. The Chiefs were also projected to be roughly $20 million over the NFL salary cap as announced at $182.5 million for 2021.

The release of the two star offensive lineman is a cost-saving measure as the Chiefs seek to get under the cap.

Here is a statement from general manager Brett Veach as released by the team Thursday morning:

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell,” Veach said. “With Eric, obviously he was the very first player that we drafted when we got to Kansas City, and we were able to watch him grow into a solid tackle for us for many years. With Mitchell, his durability and toughness is remarkable and he certainly left his mark on our team. These decisions are never easy, especially with guys like these, but both of these players will forever be a part of our history.”

Here is coach Andy Reid’s statement from the team:

“I’d like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years,” Reid said. “Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom. These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they’re good people and I enjoyed coaching them. I wish them the best as they continue their careers.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.