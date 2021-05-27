Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes missed Day 3 of OTAs (but he’s been slingin’ it)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t present on Thursday for the third day of organized team activities.

But his absence from the voluntary “OTAs” at the Chiefs’ training facility in Kansas City wasn’t related to his recuperating toe: the star quarterback was hosting a charity golf tournament.

As for what he’s been able to do on the field during the past two days, the Chiefs haven’t hold back on Mahomes’ surgically repaired toe.

“He’s been doing everything,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He’s been full-go.”

Reid said Mahomes continues to work with head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder as part of the rehabilitation process while the Chiefs’ offense focuses more on the passing game instead of the running game.

And so far, so good for Mahomes, who hasn’t been asked to run much during team drills.

“We don’t run the ball much in this thing, so it’s good that way,” Reid said. “His toe has done really well.”

With Mahomes having no clear restrictions on the practice field, it’s clear the Chiefs are comfortable with his recovery process, which the signal-caller said in late April was “ahead of schedule.”

Mahomes said then that he hoped to “do some stuff by the end of the offseason,” and the initial hope was that he would be practicing without limitation by training camp.

Waiting for camp apparently is no longer a long-range goal, given Reid’s description of Mahomes’ participation level in the first three days of on-field work.

The Chiefs have two more weeks of OTAs, June 1-3 and June 8-11, before wrapping up Phase III of their offseason workout program with a three-day mandatory minicamp June 15-17.

The team will then take a little more than a month-long break before training camp, which is scheduled for late July.

As it stands now, and barring a setback, Mahomes should be clear to participate in all of those offseason workouts before the pads come on in training camp.