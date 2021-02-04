Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked Thursday of all that he has missed

It’s been suggested that NFL training camps and preseason games should go away. Same with organized team activities (OTAs), which are essentially spring practices.

After all, OTAs and preseason games were shelved in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NFL still managed to play a full season and championship game, which takes place Sunday in Tampa: Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Less offseason work saves wear and tear on the body, the argument goes.

Count Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the group that wants more, not less, practice time.

“Me personally, I’m a guy who needs the reps,” Kelce said. “I’m out there every day in practice. I need all the reps I can get so I can be ready for every single look on the field.

“That includes training camp, that includes OTAs, mini camp. I’m a big advocate for guys to get those reps.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sounded a similar tone addressing reporters at the Super Bowl Thursday, but he believes some elements of virtual training are here to stay.

“Virtual is going to be part of our life for the long term,” Goodell said. “I think the coaches and players and learned that it was a very positive way to install offenses and to work in the off-season so I think we’ll see more of that for sure..

“But I also believe our coaches believe strongly there is value in the training camp and value in practices, in having preseason games where you can develop young players and give them the opportunity to get better. The veterans may not need that as much.”

Kelce said he does.

“Without the mentality of me practicing every single day and really being locked in every single day, without that over the course of my career. I don’t know if I’m the same player,” Kelce said. “I learn from every single one of those reps, and I learn from watching other guys run routes and blocks and do other things in the offseason.”

Other Kelce highlights from Thursday:

He’ll take all the honors you want to throw at him, and there have been plenty for the three-time All-Pro selection. But the only list he wants to make originates from his family and friends.

I could care less what everyone else says — if I’m the best tight end, whatever the conversation is,” Kelce said. “As long as my family, the people I grew up with, everyone back home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, as long as all of them are proud of me, what else can I ask for?”

The Chiefs had some of the NFL’s best touchdown celebration choreography a few years ago. There was the potato sack race, Tyreek taking over the TV camera, CPR ... but it’s as if the Chiefs have been there, done that.

“When the league a couple of years ago finally let us celebrate together, we had about 10 (choreographed celebrations) going into every single game,” Kelce said. “I don’t know if we’re burned out or don’t have anymore creativity — we’re more focused on just getting to the end zone and celebrating with our teammates. Nothing is choreographed, nothing is premeditated.”