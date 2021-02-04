Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill on Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s been throwing crazy dots’

On the last day of media availability before Super Bowl LV, Tyreek Hill gave the people what they want.

“What’s crazy is Pat, he’s been on a roll,” Hill said. “What’s crazy is I haven’t seen Pat throw dots like this at practice. He’s been throwing crazy dots. Like, he throws dots (often), but the dots he’s throwing in practice lately have been crazy. I ain’t even cap. You know, so I’m pretty fired up. I just have to rub my hands together — I’m excited about that.”

Hill’s group interviews are usually either wildly entertaining or purposefully boring, depending on his mood, and Hill was entertaining Thursday.

For instance, here’s what he said on the way out:

“I got one more to say, man,” he said. “Last night I tweeted something from a Bible verse: Romans 16:18. This Bible verse really spoke to me last night when I was doing Bible study with my girl. It says present sufferings with the hope of future glory, man. Let that sink in your heart before you guys sleep tonight.

“Cheetah is out, man, live in the flesh. Make sure guys check out my YouTube, Tyreek Hill, subs going crazy, we finna to hit a milly, Cheeta is out, man! Oh, one more thing. See this gold chain, man? It’s fake. I’m out.”

At various times, Hill claimed he no longer believes he’s the fastest player in the league, sees his role on the team as making sure everyone else stays hydrated, and that his sole focus at the moment is playing Call of Duty with teammate Gehrig Dieter.

At one point, he was asked what it would mean to win a second Super Bowl ring.

“I just want to fill my bird finger up,” he said. “So when all my haters talk to me in like 30 years from now, and they’re like: ‘You got carried by Patrick, Coach Reid, Kelce and that defense.’

“And I can just shoot those birds.”