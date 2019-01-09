Here are our favorite Kansas City Chiefs touchdown celebrations from this season

The best results derive from detailed-oriented practice with teammates on the football field. From the conception of the design to the synchronization of the execution, every player’s job must be performed without a hitch, or it can all fall apart.

We’re talking celebrations, of course. Touchdown dances. Interception taunts. Victory salutes.

The good ones require creativity, serious thought and, yes, practice. The Chiefs have mastered some of the league’s most memorable celebrations this season.

Let’s take a look at their best work with this countdown.

5. The group shot

Come on. Can somebody help out the quarterback here?

Everyone on the field — and even some from the sideline — got in on the touchdown dances against the Bengals on a Sunday night primetime game. But apparently nobody clued Patrick Mahomes into the specifics of this one. Because he was, well, off.

Nevertheless, it made for a good highlight.

Sunday night and we in the spot pic.twitter.com/9EMSwy4bOL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 22, 2018

4. Tip Drill

Not every great celebration is preceded by a touchdown. We have to acknowledge this one from the defense.

Remember going to a high school basketball game? At the conclusion of warmups, you might’ve seen what you saw from the Chiefs secondary after a Week 5 interception against Jacksonville. It’s called the tip drill — every player tipping the ball until the final one grabbed it and dunked it.

So from Kendall Fuller to Ron Parker to Orlando Scandrick to Jordan Lucas to Steven Nelson — who replaced the dunk with a spike — this was a job well done.

When the squad is in sync @KeFu11er mic'd up during the celebration! pic.twitter.com/1UHPTSvaRB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 10, 2018

3. The Stone Cold Stunner

NFL players incorporating old WWE moves into their touchdown dances should be a regular thing. Who would object?

In Week 13, after scoring on a three-yard touchdown catch, tight end Travis Kelce hit fullback Anthony Sherman with a Stone Cold Stunner. It’s not the People’s Elbow, but it’ll do.

It’s best enjoyed with some added commentary from Jim Ross.

Travis Kelce hits the stunner with commentary pic.twitter.com/vKNzP8s0XO — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 2, 2018

2. CPR

The top acting job of the season.

After catching Patrick Mahomes’ fourth touchdown of an October victory over the Bengals, Tyreek Hill sprinted toward an official and pretended to faint onto the grass. As he lay there, offensive lineman Eric Fisher approached him and mimicked performing chest compressions on the man half his size.

“That might have been the coolest thing I ever thought of,” Fisher said.

We liked it, too.

1. The cameraman

You knew this was No. 1, right?

For the creativity alone, Tyreek Hill tops the countdown. It came in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Hill caught a 14-yard button hook from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then immediately darted into the stands. Like, ALL the way into the stands.

Hill moved aside the national TV cameraman and took the reigns of the CBS video. Perhaps the best part was the film he recorded — a handful of his teammates, with lineman Eric Fisher front and center, staring back at him with their arms held in the air.

The footage alone was worth the 15-yard penalty for using a prop. OK, perhaps Andy Reid disagrees.

Honorable mention

Demarcus Robinson’s victory formation dance, Demetrius Harris’ “bombs away” celebration, and Tyreek Hill joining the drum line.