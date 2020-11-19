Chiefs’ longest scoring drought this season came in loss to Raiders. What’s changed?

Blame for the Chiefs’ loss the Raiders in Week 5 has been largely assigned to the defense. The Chiefs surrendered season highs in points (40) and total (490) and passing yards (346). Plus, they couldn’t stop a fourth-and-1 on the Raiders’ final drive, which allowed them to take a victory formation.

But overlooked in the outcome was the inability of the Chiefs’ offense to swing the game in the second half. After the defense forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes and company mustered two first downs total on the next three possessions. The drive after that produced Mahomes’ lone interception of the season. Punt, punt, punt pick...loss.

Four possessions, no points. It’s the only time that’s happened to the Chiefs this season. Meanwhile, the Raiders, after being held scoreless in the third quarter, put up 16 straight points.

Against a team runs the ball well with Josh Jacobs and has an effective passing game when Derek Carr has time, the Chiefs had to keep up the scoring pace and for the only time this season that didn’t happen.

Here’s who has the edge in Sunday night’s rematch in Las Vegas.

When the Chiefs pass

Mahomes has thrust himself back into the MVP favorite role. Over the past two games, he’s passed for 788 yards with nine touchdowns. The Chiefs might get Sammy Watkins, out with a hamstring injury since the first Raiders game, back for this one. The Raiders got pressure on Mahomes without blitzing and largely contained him in the second half.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

The passing game success has come at the expense of the running game, which has produced 86 yards in the past two weeks. After the Chiefs lost to the Raiders, they signed Le’Veon Bell. And in the next game following the loss, the Chiefs rushed for 245 yards with Clyde Edwards-Helaire going for 161 in a victory at Buffalo.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Raiders pass

Carr had one of the best games of his career last time out against the Chiefs, throwing for 347 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. That improved his career ratio against Kansas City to 18 touchdowns and 14 picks in 13 games. He’s thrown for only 430 yards in the past three games but the Raiders have won them all. Will cornerback L’Jarius Sneed return to the Chiefs secondary this week?

Edge: Chiefs

When the Raiders run

Carr hasn’t piling up numbers because the Raiders have been pounding away with 572 rushing yards over the past three games. Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker combined for 139 rushing yards against the Chiefs in Week 5 and this remains the soft spot in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

Edge: Raiders