Chiefs’ keys vs. Raiders: Limit Las Vegas’ explosive plays; contain Josh Jacobs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for an open receiver while being pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers, 91, and defensive end Arden Key, 99, in the first half Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs (8-1) can open a three-game lead in the AFC West with a road win over the Las Vegas Raiders (6-3) in Week 11 action at Allegiant Stadium.

A Chiefs’ win would also make up for a Week 5 loss to the Raiders.

The two franchises clash for the 121st time, with the Chiefs holding a 65-53-2 edge in the all-time series. The Chiefs have won 11 of the last 13 matchups over their divisional rival.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs as the team looks to kick off the stretch run for the postseason on the right foot.

LIMIT EXPLOSIVE PLAYS

The Chiefs had plenty of lessons learned from Week 5, and the biggest one should be about allowing explosive plays, which are defined as 20 yards or more.

The Raiders recorded a head-turning seven such plays, including six through the air, against a shell-shocked Chiefs defense en route to a 40-32 win. Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs gashed the Chiefs with two on his own, a 72-yard touchdown play and a 46-yard catch. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor also recorded a 59-yard score.

With the big plays, the Raiders ended up producing 490 total yards of offense in the game, compared to the Chiefs’ 413.

The Chiefs, for the most part, have done a good job in limiting explosive plays this season and most defenses can survive allowing one or two in a single game, but not not seven.

One could argue that Week 5 was an anomaly because the Chiefs defense has been good this season. Whatever the case, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows his squad cannot let it happen again against a capable Raiders offense.

“The emphasis has been not to allow explosive plays; it’s that every week,” Spagnuolo said. “I’ve got to be a little bit smarter with the calls that I make and everybody’s eyes and what they’re doing, and everybody does their job a little bit better and hopefully that doesn’t happen.”

CONTAIN JACOBS, TAKE IV

Raiders second-year running back Josh Jacobs must like playing the Chiefs.

In three career games, Jacobs has amassed 280 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. In Week 5 against the Chiefs, Jacobs anchored a ground attack that totaled 144 yards rushing, which helped the Raiders hold a 35:17-24:43 edge in time of possession.

The Chiefs enter the game ranked 29th against the run, allowing 138.4 yards per game. But the defense has been better overall and the team is coming off a bye week, so the unit should be rested.

Las Vegas’ offense showed, in Week 5, it can hurt the Chiefs, but the Raiders did it with the passing and ground game.

Arguably the best way for the Chiefs to make a statement is by shutting down Jacobs and the Raiders’ ground attack, which would make Las Vegas a one-dimensional unit.

Kansas City’s eighth-ranked pass defense is one of the NFL’s best.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEPLETED RAIDERS DEFENSE

The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the Raiders in recent days, as the team had 11 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday.

And there are notable defensive players who might not play on Sunday, such as defensive end Clelin Ferrell, safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and defensive end Arden Key, among others.

The NFL is unforgiving, however, and the game as of Thursday is still on. If so, the Chiefs should attack a Raiders defense that might be forced to utilize multiple backups and perhaps players called up from the practice squad.

If there’s an offense equipped to do it, the Chiefs are certainly at the top of the list.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a front-runner for the league’s MVP race, and he threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders in Week 11.

Mahomes is surrounded by weapons, such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs won’t take the game lightly if they indeed are facing a shorthanded Raiders defense.

IGNORE OUTSIDE NOISE

Is there a revenge factor involved in this game?

Perhaps, especially with the Chiefs knowing the Raiders reportedly took a bus on a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium following Week 5. But the Chiefs shouldn’t get caught up in what has become mostly media-driven even if the team disagreed with the Raiders taking that course of action.

These are professional football players, after all. And the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, don’t come across as a team requiring extra motivation to take care of business.

“It really doesn’t shape how we’re going to prepare or do anything different,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said on Thursday when asked about the Raiders’ reported bus ride. “The only thing that we need to know is to make sure that we’re mentally and physically prepared to go out and play a 60-minute hard-fought battle.”

Bieniemy’s business-like approach makes more sense when knowing there’s more at stake than just a revenge game. The Chiefs need to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who remain undefeated at 9-0 entering Week 11, in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

A win against a divisional rival helps further that mission.