Peace to you, NFL: These peace-sign gloves were designed by Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill

It looks like Tyreek Hill has found a solution to the peace-sign problem.

He’ll now be wearing gloves that he designed — Yellow Peace Football Gloves — that feature a peace sign on the palm. They enable Hill to flash the peace sign on the palm of his hand instead of waving those two signature-but-costly digits to defenders.

The seemingly harmless gesture has gotten Hill fined on a couple of occasions by the NFL: The league dinged him $10,527 for flashing the peace sign while crossing into the end zone at Denver last season, and he was docked a similar amount for the same offense in a game against the L.A. Rams the year before.

Now, all Hill has to do if he gets behind a defender en route to the end zone is hold up his hand ... and the peace sign will appear.

That’s not all. Hill has also become an investor in the company that makes the gloves, Grip Boost, Inc., the Florida-based outfit announced Friday.

Hill began endorsing their products last year and was the first to use them in an NFL game. They retail for $44.95.