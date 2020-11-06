Chiefs defense ramping up to defend against Panthers’ ‘unique’ RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, reaches out to knock Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon, left, aside on a run during third quarter action on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 34-30. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) has practiced in the past week even while he remains on injured reserve.

The Chiefs, however, knew entering game-week preparations that McCaffrey is a player worthy of keeping close tabs on as he inches closer to a return, which points to Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We’ll have to make sure we know what’s going on with him,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

So, why the high level of concern over McCaffrey?

It’s pretty simple because when healthy, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound McCaffrey is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s elite all-around running backs.

“He’s a unique back,” Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens said. “Obviously, we all know that he’s a good receiving back, he’s a hard-nosed runner out of the backfield. I mean, he’s one of the better athletes in this league.”

McCaffrey, who hasn’t played since Week 2, rightfully earned the praise since entering the league in 2017.

Now in his fourth season, McCaffrey has topped 1,000 yards rushing in a single season twice in his career and is a nightmare to deal with out of the backfield as a receiver.

In 2019, McCaffrey produced 1,387 yards rushing and 1,005 yards receiving with 19 total touchdowns (15 rushing). He caught 107 passes in 2018 and followed up in 2019 with 116 receptions.

Unique, indeed, and arguably one of the toughest matchups at the running back position that the Chiefs will face through the first half of the regular season.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows a thing or two about defending running backs. He’s even been around the likes of Steven Jackson and Darren Sproles from time serving as a head coach with the St. Louis Rams (2009-11) and as a defensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints (2012).

When it comes to drawing up a plan against McCaffrey, there are obstacles because Spagnuolo points out the Panthers deploy their running back’s versatility in a variety of ways.

“This guy does everything,” Spagnuolo said. “In some packages, you need to sit there and treat him as a wideout, and then you got to treat him as a back. The challenge is as the game is going and they’re changing what he is and where he goes is our guys are in tune to that, so that’s the biggest challenge.”

McCaffrey’s talent and athleticism ensures he can take advantage of defensive matchups wherever the Panthers decide to line him up.

And Spagnuolo knows having the right personnel on the field could go a long way in limiting the stress on a defense that McCaffrey is capable of applying.

“We don’t want to get in an unfavorable mismatch on our side,” Spagnuolo said. “So, that will be the game that we’ll try and play and not put anyone in a tough situation because we fully expect him to come out there and do what he does, which is everything.”

Meanwhile, the Panthers have a Plan B in the form of Mike Davis if McCaffrey isn’t ready to return.

But signs certainly point to the Panthers activating their star player from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game, which gives McCaffrey a matchup against a Chiefs run defense currently ranked 29th in the league (142.8 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs, though, excel where it matters the most and have held opponents to 20 points or less in six of their seven games this season.

And while McCaffrey is capable of taking over a game, the Chiefs aren’t backing down from the challenge of defending him and appear to have prepared this week knowing he would be in the lineup.

“We have some things for him,” Hitchens said. “Good for them for having him back, but our game plan didn’t change much.”