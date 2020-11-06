Chiefs-Panthers prediction: Can Mahomes get to 100 career passing touchdowns Sunday?

Of course Andy Reid knows Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. Of course, Reid knows everyone.

Rhule was Temple’s head coach during the second half of Reid’s tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. Also, Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, Andy’s son, worked on Rhule’s staff as a graduate assistant.

“(Britt) told me I need to hire him,” Reid said. “I loved watching him at the college level and he did a great job there, too.”

Rhule was terrific at Baylor after leaving Temple. He went 1-11 in his first year and two years later led the Bears to an 11-3 mark. He had been tied to NFL jobs his final two years in Waco; Carolina was the right one, with the right offer; $60 million over seven years.

Kickoff: Noon Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV//Radio: FOX (Ch. 4), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 10

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 30-20

This could be a tricky game for the Chiefs. The teams are 1-1 against common opponents, the Chargers and Raiders. Christian McCaffrey could be back, and rushing defense hasn’t been a Chiefs strength. But the Chiefs have been laser-focused since losing to the Raiders, beating the Bills, Broncos and Jets by an average of 20 points.

Something to watch: Patrick Mahomes is three touchdown passes away from 100 in his career. Dan Marino holds the standard for fastest to hit the century mark — he did it in his first 44 games. Sunday will be Mahomes’ 40th regular-season contest, and he has at least one touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games.

