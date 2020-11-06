Chiefs’ Chris Jones returns to team facility after brief stay on reserve/COVID-19 list

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ time on the reserve/COVID-19 list lasted less than 24 hours.

Jones, who landed on the list Thursday afternoon after coming in close contact to someone who tested for coronavirus, returned to the team facility Friday morning, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Star.

The NFL Network first reported the news.

Jones’ return is an indication that he passed stringent league-wide COVID-19 safety protocol. While he is back at the facility and could be on the practice field in the late morning, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be available to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Chiefs were affected by COVID-19 Thrusday, announcing that an unnamed staff member had tested positive and closing their training facility Thursday afternoon following a late-morning practice. The NFL Network later identified the staff member as head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, who also serves as the Chiefs’ infectious control officer.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was scheduled to address the media after Friday’s practice at approximately 1 p.m.

Jones’ status for Week 9 and the remaining injury report were expected to become clearer after Reid’s news conference.