Chiefs see a good Broncos team, not current 9-game winning streak over divisional foe

The statistic will be repeated numerous times leading into Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos, perhaps even during the televised broadcast.

And it’s a number difficult to ignore: Kansas City has won nine straight games over this AFC West rival dating back to Nov. 15, 2015.

During the winning streak, the Chiefs have outscored the Broncos by a 258-128 margin, including 53-9 in the two annual divisional games last season.

So, is there such a thing a holding a psychological edge over an opponent in the NFL?

“I don’t know about that,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday. “The best way I can answer that is until you just told me it was nine wins, I would not have known that.”

“The way we operate, defensively, is every game sits on its own. We wouldn’t gain anything by knowing we had beaten them nine in a row. I think we’re just going to worry about his coming game on Sunday and hopefully we get another one. That’s the goal.”

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said it’s all about the game that’s in front of them.

“We don’t really talk about that at all, actually, against any team,” Mathieu said. “I mean, we could win 20 straight. I think it’s all about the next game: How can we transition from one game to the next, whether it was a bad or good game? How can we learn from it, improve from it, and then move to the next game?”

The Chiefs can downplay their winning ways against the Broncos, but the streak is living rent-free in Denver, where players are fully aware how long it’s been since their organization recorded a win over the team in red.

“You get tired of losing to this team, for sure,” Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said Wednesday during a Zoom call. “You see them doing all this and winning a Super Bowl.

“They’re in our division, so you have to take that personally, regardless if we’ve beat them or not in the past years. As a team, if we want to take that next step, this is a team you have to take that next step against.”

Quarterback Drew Lock, a native of Kansas City and former Missouri Tiger, pointed out Wednesday that the subject has been brought up among the team.

And more than once.

“Without a doubt, it’s apparent and it’s been said,” Lock said. “I probably had it told to me three or four times (Wednesday) and we don’t even get to be around each other because we’re doing all of the virtual stuff. You hear it through virtual meetings, and it’s being said.”

Lock’s first attempt to snap the Chiefs’ winning streak occurred during his rookie year, in Week 15 of the 2019 season at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ defense stymied Lock that day. He completed 18 of 40 passes with no touchdowns, was sacked twice, threw an interception and posted a 50.8 passer rating in a 23-3 Denver loss.

This time around, Lock hopes for a different result.

“It’d be nice to maybe snap that streak, but yes, it’s definitely a known thing,” he said. “We’re excited to be given that opportunity to be able to stop that.”

The Chiefs (5-1) hold an edge in numerous statistical categories on offense and defense over the Broncos (2-3). But games are played on the field and the Broncos are riding a two-game winning streak, both victories coming on the road.

While the Chiefs have reeled off nine consecutive victories over their division rivals dating to 2015, they know better than to take the Broncos lightly.

“They’ve won two straight games on the road,” Spagnuolo said. “My guess is they’re pretty confident right now, so I think we’re going to see a good football team.”