New Chief Le’Veon Bell embraces ‘magnificent’ opportunity to play for Andy Reid

After amassing just 863 yards rushing in 17 games with the Jets before his surprise release last week, new Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell didn’t want to dwell on why it didn’t work in New York.

Bell, however, points out the end result drew a path to Kansas City.

“It just didn’t work out,” Bell said Wednesday during his first public comments since the Chiefs signed him as a free agent. “The fact that it didn’t, it kind of led me to the position I am here today.”

Bell, a former two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had options to choose from, including the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

But conversations with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the thought of playing in Kansas City’s star-studded offense sold the running back.

“It was kind of undeniable to try and come and help this team any way I can help them out,” Bell said. “The opportunity to play for Coach Reid is just going to be magnificent for me.”

The Chiefs provide a fresh start for Bell after he languished in the Jets’ offense over the past two seasons and didn’t put up the explosive numbers he enjoyed in Pittsburgh.

During his time with the Steelers, Bell gashed opponents to the tune of 5,336 yards rushing, 2,660 yards receiving and 42 total touchdowns (35 rushing) from 2013 to 2017. He also hauled in 312 catches over the five-year span and was widely-regarded as the NFL’s premier all-around running back.

Whether he still has it remains to be seen and he will compete for touches with an offense boasting rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, among others. Edwards-Helaire, in particular, comes off a game where he produced 161 yards rushing.

Given the supporting cast around Mahomes, the Chiefs aren’t likely to rely solely on Bell.

But he’s more than fine with the approach regardless of role.

“Obviously, when I decided to come here, I already knew the weapons and there’s only one football to kind of go around,” Bell said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunity to kind of show what I can do in space, running routes.

“I think this offense is really fit for my skill set. I think Coach Reid does a good job of getting backs the ball in space and I’m glad I got this opportunity.”

After putting in his first practice Wednesday in a Chiefs uniform, Bell’s first chance at action for his new team could be in Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

Reid, though, played it close to vest on Bell’s availability.

“We’ll take it day by day, just see how he does and what he’s comfortable with,” Reid said. “One thing you try not to forget is how much volume you have at this point in the year. So, really we got to just have good communication between us — coach and player — just to see exactly where he’s at, but he’ll get in there and practice and we will see how it goes.”

Whatever role the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Bell carves out either in Week 7 or the rest of the season, it’s clear the Chiefs look forward to getting him incorporated in their potent offense, which currently ranks third in the NFL.

Combining Bell and Edwards-Helaire provides a formidable one-two punch out of the backfield, and the Chiefs will take advantage of Bell’s receiving skills.

“He’s a mismatch coming out of the backfield,” Mahomes said of Bell. “I mean, the way he’s able to run routes, the way he’s able to split out and basically be another receiver out there, it’s pretty special.

“He’s going to get a lot of matchups that I don’t think he’s had recently with a lot of linebackers on him and I’m sure he’s pretty excited about that.”

Exciting for Bell in the Chiefs offense, for sure, but also more enjoyable.

“Play with these players around Patrick Mahomes — I’ve never played with a player MVP-wise — so it’s going to be fun,” Bell said. “I think it’s a lot of weapons and it’s going to be fun for me.”