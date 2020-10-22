Chiefs’ winning streak in Denver predates Mahomes. Here’s how it can continue

With the Chiefs visiting the Broncos, much has been made of Patrick Mahomes’ success at Denver. He’s won all three starts there, including his first in the NFL in 2017, and they’ve all been eventful. Other high/lowlights include his left-handed pass to Tyreek Hill that helped fuel a fourth-quarterback comeback in 2018 and the knee injury suffered there last year.

But the Chiefs’ winning streak in Denver is five, and the first two were equally noteworthy. In 2015, the Broncos had won seven straight over the Chiefs when the teams met in Denver. Peyton Manning was intercepted four times and finished with a zero passer rating for the only time in his career. Manning didn’t start again until the playoffs, and took Denver to the Super Bowl title.

In 2016, Hill scored touchdowns on a rush, reception and return. A two-point conversion after Hill’s final touchdown with 12 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime. The teams each had two extra time possessions and Cairo Santos ended it with five ticks remaining with a 34-yarder that caromed off the upright.

Then Mahomes assumed the controls.

The five-game road winning streak matches the longest by the Chiefs in Denver (1965-69) and approaches the longest on the road against an AFC opponent. The Chiefs own seven-game road winning streaks against the Raiders (2003-09) and Chargers (2014-20). Overall, it’s nine straight victories over Denver.

Here’s how Sunday’s game could play out:

When the Chiefs pass

Mahomes looks for career victory No. 30 as a starter and he’s 5-0 overall against Denver. Sammy Watkins is injured but Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle combined for seven receptions last week in Buffalo. The Broncos are coming off their best defensive game in the victory at New England, keeping the Patriots out of the end zone. Rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia is off to a great start and hasn’t surrendered a touchdown since Week 2.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

There will never be another moment like this. The Chiefs are coming off one of the best rushing performances in recent franchise history — 245 yards — and have added an All-Pro running back in Le’Veon Bell. The reshaped offensive line helped the Chiefs last week and they could be asked to move bodies on a snowy turf.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Broncos pass

Drew Lock came back after missing most of the previous three games with a shoulder injury and squeezed out enough offense to beat the Patriots. Rookie Jerry Jeudy is team’s top receiving threat and has had to work with two quarterbacks. Tight end Noah Fant had touchdowns in each of the first two games, missed last week with an ankle injury but figures to play this week. Can Lock have a Derek Carr game?

Edge: Chiefs

When the Broncos run

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 101 yards last week. A week earlier, Melvin Gordon went for 107 against the Jets. But it hasn’t been a good year running the ball for the Broncos, who rank 25th in the NFL at 101 yards per game. But it’s the best path to victory for the Broncos. The Chiefs held the Bills to 84 rushing yards last week but rank 30th in that department.

Edge: Broncos