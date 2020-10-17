Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins won’t play Monday at Bills; Mitchell Schwartz is questionable

The Chiefs will play Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills without wide receiver Sammy Watkins after officially ruling him out for Week 6.

The designation doesn’t come as a big surprise because Watkins missed three straight days of practice. Watkins injured his hamstring in Week 5 and was unable to finish the game.

Second-year pro Mecole Hardman is expected to step in for Watkins, while Byron Pringle continues in his role as a backup wide receiver and core special teams contributor.

Starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz is a surprise addition to Saturday’s injury report. Schwartz showed up as questionable because of a back injury despite the Chiefs indicating he went through a full practice.

The Chiefs would need to reshuffle the offensive line if Schwartz isn’t available for Monday’s game in Buffalo, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Central time and will air on Fox.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele, who suffered torn tendons in both knees against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, clearing roster space for the addition of running back Le’Veon Bell. Veteran Mike Remmers is expected to start in Osemele’s place, but could kick out to right tackle with second-year swing offensive lineman Nick Allegretti filling in at guard depending on Schwartz’s status.

For the Bills, wide receiver John Brown (knee) is questionable after putting in a limited practice Saturday. Brown, who missed Week 5, practiced fully Thursday and Friday.

Buffalo also listed cornerback Tre’Davious White (back), linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and guard Quinton Spain (foot) as questionable.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (calf) was ruled out after he missed all three days of practice.