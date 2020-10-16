Chiefs schemes: Andy Reid’s firing of Sean McDermott eventually became good news in Buffalo

Former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott ended Buffalo’s 17-year playoff drought last season in his first year as the Bills’ head coach. McDermott says he still keeps track of Ron Rivera and the Panthers. AP

It didn’t end well for defensive coordinator Sean McDermott in Philadelphia. The Eagles had a rough year defensively in 2010 and Andy Reid fired McDermott. It was the first time Reid had fired a coordinator.

It’s worked out for McDermott, who went on to become the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator and the Bills head coach in 2017. He’s taken Buffalo to the playoffs twice in three years. The team hadn’t been in the postseason since 1999.

McDermott said that Reid’s decision turned out to be a good teaching experience.

“Those are moments that you go through in life that you say, ‘Hey, you know what, I came out better because of it,’” McDermott said. “Andy knew that. He did that because he knew that it was the best thing for me, he knew the situation in Philadelphia and I respect him for it.”

And McDermott is 1-0 against the coach he calls his mentor, beating the Chiefs in 2017.

The Chiefs are a 3 1/2-point favorite in Monday’s game between two teams that should make the playoffs. Here’s a breakdown:

When the Chiefs pass

Do the Chiefs want less of Patrick Mahomes? Of course not. But maybe take the safe route instead of the more daring option. That seemed to be the idea after the Raiders loss. It would help explain Mahomes’ 63.3 completion percentage. He was at 66 and 65.9 percent in his first two seasons. It’s a blow to the Chiefs if Sammy Watkins can’t go against his original team. Mecole Hardman will be asked to step up as he did last season when Watkins and Tyreek Hill missed time. The Bills were without injured top cornerback Tre’Various White last week. They’d get a big boost if he returns.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had some early success last weekend, but the Chiefs fell behind and finished with a season-low 80 rushing yards. Mahomes is the team’s second leading rusher (129 yards) and seventh among NFL quarterbacks. Hill had three carries last week, his most attempts in a game — and his first rushing touchdown — since 2018 as the Chiefs attempted to stretch the field.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Bills pass

Stefon Diggs has been fantastic in his first season in a Bills’ uniform. His talent has accelerated the development of quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills average 308 passing yards per game, second in the NFL, and the Raiders’ Derek Carr torched the Chiefs last week with a 347-yard, three-touchdown effort. The Chiefs are tied for third in the NFL with six interceptions, but four have come against backup quarterbacks.

Edge: Bills

When the Bills run

Lead back Devin Singletary is coming off his lowest production game this season, 11 attempts for 25 yards against the Titans. Allen likes to find him as a receiver. Singletary has 17 receptions. Allen will take off when needed. He’s rushed for 101 yards and has a team-best three touchdowns. Helping clear the path is center Mitch Morse, in his second season in Buffalo after spending his first five years in Kansas City. Stopping the run continues to be a problem for the Chiefs, who rank 31st at 157.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

Edge: Bills