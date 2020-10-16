Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman ready for bigger role with Sammy Watkins sidelined

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman finds himself in familiar territory as the likely next player up as Sammy Watkins deals with a hamstring injury.

Hardman previously assumed the role during his rookie campaign in 2019, filling in for Tyreek Hill and Watkins at various stages in the season, finishing the year having appeared in all 16 regular-season games with five starts.

While he admits the action seemed fast last year, the knowledge gained from being called upon to step in for a starter in 2019 will certainly help the Georgia product again.

“I think in my rookie year, I just kind of got thrown in the fire and it was kind of like all overwhelming,” Hardman said. “I think this year it’s more so I’m more experienced.

“Everything has settled down for me, it’s slow for me, so it’s kind of like I’m ready for that role and I’m just waiting for that time to come. I don’t ever want it to come as something like this with an injury or whatever like that, but if it comes like this, I’ll be ready for the challenge.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed.

“Obviously, he’s got more and more experience,” Mahomes said. “I thought he did a pretty good job last year when he filled in for Tyreek and for I think it was Sammy at some point, so he’s a guy that’s ready for the challenge.

“It’s about stepping up and being prepared and you know what he can do when he gets the ball in his hands. It’s about just making sure he’s prepared and ready to go and I’m sure he will be.”

That high level of confidence in Hardman shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. He’s displayed a knack for making big plays when called upon.

During his rookie season, Hardman produced 26 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns on 42 targets. Four of those touchdowns covered 42 yards or more, and he averaged a head-turning 20.7 yards per catch.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

But there’s more to Hardman’s game this season than speed. He spent the offseason working to refine his skill-set. While everyone knows about his 4.33 time in the 40-yard dash, he worked on becoming a complete wide receiver.

“The deep ball is pretty easy getting behind defenders and just tracking the ball; I think that’s kind of easy,” Hardman said. “Any guys with speed, I think that’s the easy part of the game.

“But the dig routes, the stop routes, the curls, the press, catching in traffic, contested catches is what we got to work on. I worked on that a lot in the offseason and I continue to work on that right now even in practice.”

The hard work has paid off through five games this fall. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound pro enters Week 6 with 13 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets. While his average per catch (14.9) is down from last year, his catch percentage sits at 76.5.

But statistics take a backseat if Hardman is needed in Watkins’ spot.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Watkins does a lot of things without the ball in his hands that don’t show up in the box score, such as blocking down the field to help break open plays.

Hardman knows he’s not as big as Watkins, but that doesn’t mean the second-year receiver doesn’t embrace the opportunity to take on a defender as a blocker if necessary.

“I can go out there and block, for sure,” Hardman said. “I can get guys open; I can do all that as needed of me.

“Is Sammy a little bit better blocker than me? Yeah, he’s bigger, a bigger frame, a bigger guy that can take on bigger blocks. But, me, I’m going to go in there and do the best I can to help my guys out and I’m not going to shy away from it.”

Hardman’s time to shine once again could come against the Bills Monday — Watkins’ hamstring injury prevented him from practicing Thursday. The Chiefs have two more days of practice before traveling to Buffalo and Watkins’ status should become more clear by the weekend.

Hardman is prepared to step in as needed.

“I don’t think it’s anything that I can’t handle,” he said. “I’m practicing hard, doing what I need to do, so whenever I get that opportunity, I’m going to take advantage of it.”