Here’s how some Kansas Citians can vote at Arrowhead Stadium this November

The home to the Super Bowl champions will soon be the home to thousands of registered voters, when the Chiefs transform Arrowhead Stadium into a polling location for the general election on Nov. 3.

Any registered voters who live in the Kansas City, Missouri portion of Jackson County will have the option to vote at Arrowhead, though no voter will be assigned there.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arrowhead, with anyone in line at 7 eligible to remain there until their ballot is cast.

A free bus will transport those who wish to vote at Arrowhead, running from the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority stop at 12th Street and Charlotte throughout the day, the Chiefs said.

Anyone who attends the polls at Arrowhead must wear a mask throughout the process, including while waiting in line. The venue will also enforce social distancing.

Parking is available in Lot M, the space between Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums, and those voting inside should use the Founder’s Plaza entrance for access to the polling location, which will take place at the CommunityAmerica Club Level in the stadium.

“One of the things that our players have been very passionate about for the past few months has been voter education,” Chiefs team president Mark Donovan said in a statement. “We have focused our collective efforts on making sure our players, coaches, staff and Chiefs Kingdom are informed and engaged when it comes to their right to vote. One of the ideas that came out of our many discussions around voter education was to use Arrowhead as a polling location. This has been an incredible experience for our organization.”

Earlier this summer, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu sought change from a variety of avenues and turned their attention to voting. On opening night, they each wore T-shirts with one word in block letters: VOTE.

Mahomes’ charity, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, has provided a donation to help turn Arrowhead Stadium into a polling location. The Chiefs also provided donations.