Here’s what Andy Reid told Chiefs players after the loss to the Raiders. He was blunt

Andy Reid walked into the losing locker room Sunday for the first time in 11 months.

His first observation, in later describing the scene, centered on just how evident his players’ frustrations were. The Chiefs had just fallen 40-32 to the Raiders, their first loss since last November.

Reid didn’t intend to sugarcoat its reasoning as he addressed the team. He pointed out two mistakes in particular. Well, two ongoing mistakes.

Penalties from the offense.

The allowance of big plays from the defense.

“I try to give them a real observation at the end of the game,” Reid said. “And penalties and big plays were what’s real. However they got the big plays (and) however we committed the penalties, we need to fix those — so that’s what’s real.

“I think if you can handle real as a coach and a player, then you should be able to fix it with some heartfelt work, so that’s what we’ll do this next week. We’ll get ourselves together, put a good game plan together and execute it.”

After the 13-game unbeaten streak came to a close, Reid made the same point multiple times — the importance of being honest about what just took place.

The Chiefs’ loss Sunday felt less like a fluke and more the result of a the deserving team winning the game. It exposed mistakes the Chiefs had made in the initial month, and it uncovered flaws that appeared suddenly in Week 5.

The Chiefs were not a heavily penalized team in the first four weeks, averaging 5.5 penalties for 43 yards per game. On Sunday, they were flagged often — 10 times for 94 yards. They had two touchdowns wiped off the board for penalties — a first-quarter bomb to Tyreek Hill for 58 yards and a 4-yard swing pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Instead of 14 points, the Chiefs converted those drives into just three.

And then there were the big plays — the Chiefs allowed six passes to gain at least 23 yards, and three of them gained at least 59. Henry Ruggs scored on a 72-yard pass that split the middle of the Chiefs secondary. Nelson Agholor found space in the same location for a 59-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs had more than those two issues. More problems toward which to point. More plays they’d want back. They lost the battle at the line of scrimmage. The running game became a non-factor after halftime.

But in his post-game remarks, Reid focused on the two he immediately deemed not only the biggest but the most worthy of correction. They were new issues. And a day later, Reid said no surprises emerged from the film. The game had played out in the manner as which he observed it in real time.

Which reverted back to his post-game address with the players.

One of honesty.

“I don’t have guys that lie to themselves,” Reid said. “They’re real with themselves. They’ll figure out their part. I have coaches who are the same way. They’ll figure out their part. And we’ll get back at it. That’s how we roll. That part’s not going to change.”