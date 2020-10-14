Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Buffalo Bills

It’s only October, but the Chiefs already will be playing a third game on a Monday this season.

But the Chiefs’ game against the Bills in Buffalo next week will be Monday Afternoon Football. Why? Well, it’s 2020 and the NFL schedule has been altered multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Bills, 4-1, ahead of Monday’s game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox (Ch. 4):

1. Allen’s breakthrough

Quarterback Josh Allen had his worst game of the season Tuesday, throwing two interceptions in the Bills’ 42-16 loss to the Titans. But Allen, who is in his third season, has shown growth this season. He’s completed 69.3% of his passes this year for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions (two of those picks came Tuesday night).

Allen threw this dime on Tuesday:

The Bills lead the NFL in third-down conversions this season (57.8%), per TeamRankings.com.

2. Can you Diggs it?

The Bills acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings in a trade this summer, and he’s been Allen’s favorite target. Diggs has 36 receptions for 509 yards and two touchdowns.

A calf injury kept receiver John Brown, the former Pittsburg State star, out of Tuesday night’s game. Brown is a burner who can push defenses. This season he has 14 catches for 194 yards. Cole Beasley has 24 receptions for 313 yards.

3. On the run

Buffalo’s offense is ranked fifth in the NFL (401.8 yards per game), while they are 11th in scoring (27.8 points). They are second in passing (308 yards per game) and 28th in rushing (93.8 ypg).

Second-year running back Devin Singletary, whose nickname is “Motor,” has 238 yards rushing and a touchdown. He’s also caught 17 passes for 122 receiving yards.

4. Struggles in pass defense

The Bills’ defense is 17th in the NFL (371.8 yards per game) and 21st in scoring (28.4). Their rush defense is 12th (108.6 ypg) and the pass defense is 24th (263.2 ypg).

Buffalo has intercepted just two passes this season, one each by cornerback Levi Wallace and linebacker Matt Milano. Defensive end Mario Addison has a team-best two sacks.

Opposing teams are converting 50.9% of third-down plays, which puts the Bills at 30th in the NFL in that category, per TeamRankings.com.Only the Giants and Titans are worse.

5. Check out this punt

Buffalo punter Corey Bojorquez is fourth in the NFL with a 50.0-yard average, one spot behind the Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend.

While the punter doesn’t get a lot of love in previews, watch this 74-yard boot by Bojorquez from Tuesday night’s game:

This punt traveled 80 yards in the air #BillsMafia



: #BUFvsTEN on CBS

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/OpBjfUCJHl pic.twitter.com/W6vYmyIJCz — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2020