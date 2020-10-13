Chiefs place fullback Anthony Sherman on Reserve/COVID-19 list. He will miss time

The Chiefs will be without fullback Anthony Sherman for an undetermined period of time.

The team placed Sherman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Tuesday’s NFL Transactions report.

A player landing on the COVID-19 list does not mean he tested positive. Instead, he might have been exposed to someone who had tested positive.

The latter scenario applies to Sherman, a source familiar with the situation confirmed with The Star.

Sherman becomes the second Chiefs player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who landed on the list after testing positive days before the Chiefs hosted the New England Patriots in Week 4 at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to new protocols agreed to by the NFL and the NFLPA this week, any player with “high risk” close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 cannot return to the team’s facility for five days after his last exposure. Sherman will also have to test negative for COVID-19 each day. And his return will be subject to approval by the NFL Chief Medical Officer, according to the memo obtained by NFL Network.

Sherman, who has appeared in every game through five weeks of the season, is the only fullback on the Chiefs’ active 53-player roster. He has played on 33 offensive snaps, while contributing 97 snaps on special teams.

In Week 3, Sherman scored a touchdown on a screen play specifically designed for him named “Smoked Sausage.”

The Chiefs play at the Buffalo Bills Monday at 4 p.m. Central Time.