Chiefs’ snaps vs. Raiders: Chris Jones, Bashaud Breeland return to full duty

The Chiefs saw their five-game winning streak against the Raiders snapped in a 40-32 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday’s game certainly didn’t turn out as expected, especially with the Chiefs (4-1) welcoming back defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Bashaud Breeland to the starting rotation.

But that’s why the games are played on the field, not on paper.

Here’s how the snap counts worked out for the Chiefs in Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas (3-2):

QUARTERBACKS: Patrick Mahomes (72)

Mahomes completed 22 of 43 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, his first of the season, for an 83.5 passer rating. He rushed six times for 21 yards and a touchdown.

The signal-caller extends his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass 15, marking the longest active streak in the NFL.

RUNNING BACKS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (43), Darrel Williams (29), Darwin Thompson (13 on special teams), fullback Anthony Sherman (2, 22 on ST)

Edwards-Helaire started the game hot, totaling 17 yards in consecutive carries, but had just eight carries the rest of the game. He finished with 80 total yards (40 rushing).

Williams had one carry for 4 yards and caught a 2-point conversion late in the game.

WIDE RECEIVERS: Tyreek Hill (63), Mecole Hardman (50, 17 on ST), Demarcus Robinson (49), Sammy Watkins (26), Byron Pringle (10, 20 on ST)

Hill had three catches for 78 yards on six targets and rushed three times for 15 yards and a touchdown, marking a fifth straight game he found the end zone. The rushing score is the fifth of Hill’s career.

Hardman caught two passes for 50 yards; Robinson had two catches for 2 yards; and Pringle chipped in with a catch for 23 yards.

Watkins had two catches for 24 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury.

TIGHT ENDS: Travis Kelce (64), Nick Keizer (17, 13 on ST), Deon Yelder (7, 4 on ST)

Kelce snagged eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, giving him 20 career 100-yard receiving games. Kelce passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe for the sixth-most 100-yard outings by a tight end in league history. Sharpe did it in 19 games.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Eric Fisher (72, 4 on ST), Mitchell Schwartz (72), Austin Reiter (72, 4 on ST), Andrew Wylie (72, 4 on ST), Mike Remmers (67, 4 on ST), Kelechi Osemele (5), Nick Allegretti (4 on ST), Daniel Kilgore (4 on ST)

The Chiefs suffered a brutal blow to the front five when Osemele went down in the first quarter with torn tendons in both knees. Osemele provided a physical presence along the front five and played well through the first quarter, so his loss will be difficult to replace.

Remmers filled in at left guard the rest of the game.

The Chiefs’ protection scheme allowed three sacks and five quarterback hits.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Frank Clark (59), Chris Jones (51, 6 on ST), Tanoh Kpassagnon (47, 7 on ST), Derrick Nnadi (37, 7 on ST), Alex Okafor (33), Mike Pennel (25, 7 on ST), Tershawn Wharton (19, 1 on ST), Taco Charlton (11)

No worries about Jones’ health after he missed Week 4 with a groin injury.

Clark and Jones paced the snap counts for the defensive front, but the dynamic pass-rush duo couldn’t affect the Raiders’ passing game. Las Vegas kept a clean pocket for quarterback Derek Carr for most of the game, and Carr was sacked once by rookie linebacker Willie Gay and hit four times, two coming from the defensive backs.

Jones finished the game with four tackles and a quarterback hit, while Clark totaled a tackle.

LINEBACKERS: Damien Wilson (60, 8 on ST), Anthony Hitchens (47, 5 on ST), Willie Gay Jr. (33, 19 on ST), Ben Niemann (25, 22 on ST), Dorian O’Daniel (27 on ST)

Hitchens, who briefly left the game with a hand injury, totaled a team-high nine tackles.

Gay started for a second straight game and totaled six tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit. Wilson had seven tackles, while Niemann produced two tackles and a quarterback hit.

O’Daniel paced special teams with 27 snaps and produced a tackle.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Tryann Mathieu (70), Juan Thornhill (69), Bashaud Breeland (51), Rashad Fenton (35, 6 on ST), Charvarius Ward (49), Daniel Sorensen (37, 22 on ST), Antonio Hamilton (10, 27 on ST), Tedric Thompson (2, 5 on ST), Armani Watts (27 on ST), BoPete Keyes (2 on ST)

Fresh off a four-game suspension, Breeland immediately returned to the starting lineup and produced two tackles, an interception and a pass defensed.

Nevertheless, the defensive backs had a game to forget, as the Raiders produced six plays of 20 yards or more, including touchdowns from 72 and 59 yards, respectively, against a Chiefs pass defense ranked third in the league.

The Chiefs made a switch from Ward, who had a bad first half, to Fenton after halftime. Coach Andy Reid, however, said the move was because Ward’s hand was an issue. Ward suffered a fractured hand in the season opener and did not play in Week 2.

Sorensen totaled eight tackles and a quarterback hit.

SPECIALISTS: Harrison Butker (10), Tommy Townsend (8), James Winchester (8)

Butker accounted for six points (a field goal and three extra points) to give him 463 career points. The fourth-year pro moved past Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who totaled 462 points in a Chiefs uniform, for the fifth-most all-time points scored in team history.

DID NOT PLAY: Quarterback Chad Henne

INACTIVES: Running back DeAndre Washington, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Demone Harris, linebacker Darius Harris, offensive lineman Yasir Durant

Seals-Jones and Demone Harris were healthy scratches for a fifth straight game.