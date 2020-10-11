Kansas City Star Logo
The upcoming Chiefs-Bills game has been moved to Monday Night Football. Here’s why

The Chiefs are becoming a fixture on Monday Night Football, even if most of the appearances weren’t on the original schedule.

The Chiefs and Bills game has been moved to Monday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is 4 p.m. on Fox.

Let us explain: The Bills and Titans are tentatively scheduled to play this Tuesday, though that date is still in doubt after the Titans had yet another positive COVID-19 test Sunday morning.

Because of the possibility, though, the NFL pushed the Bills-Chiefs matchup back to the following Monday. Originally, the schedule called for the latter to be played as the Thursday Night Football feature.

The Chiefs have already played twice on Monday — they beat the Ravens in Week 3, and they beat the Patriots in Week 4, a game that also had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 positive tests.

