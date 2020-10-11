Kansas City Star Logo
Bashaud Breeland returns to Chiefs, gets first interception of season off Derek Carr

All streaks end at some point, but perhaps it wasn’t a huge surprise that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s first interception of 2020 would come against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Since coming into the league, Carr has struggled against the Chiefs, and he threw his 14th career interception in his 13th game against the Chiefs.

Carr overthrew 6-foot-6 tight end Darren Waller and Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was there to grab the ball.

Breeland, in his first game of the season after serving a four-game suspension, made an instant impact:

The Chiefs turned the interception into points as they drove for a touchdown, which was scored by Tyreek Hill on a 10-yard run.

