Tyrann Mathieu narrates Chiefs’ hype video for game against the Raiders

KC fans really don’t need extra juice for any game, let alone the Raiders contest, but the Chiefs provided some Saturday night.

They released a hype video for Sunday’s game against the Raiders that is narrated by defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

Clips of Chiefs legends Len Dawson and Derrick Thomas playing against the Raiders were shown, and then Mathieu says, “Let’s get one thing straight, I’ve got mad respect for Lenny Cool. Don’t get my started on my boy DT. But this is a different squad. And this rivalry isn’t what it used to be.”

Then a clip of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talking about how the Chiefs have dominated the series was played.

Mathieu then says, “The Raiders don’t even play in Oakland anymore. But at the end of the day, it’s just another team that’s in the way of our goal.”

Then Mathieu gets into the importance of winning the AFC West and the history between coaches Andy Reid of the Chiefs and Jon Gruden of the Raiders.

Mathieu ends with: “The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. Rivalry renewed. It’s about to be crazy.”

Here is the video:

There's a new chapter to this rivalry. pic.twitter.com/7gKwiL9sqT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 10, 2020

