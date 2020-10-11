Chiefs report card vs. Raiders includes some grades we haven’t seen in quite some time

The Chiefs’ 13-game winning streak came to an end with Sunday’s 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs played their worst defensive game of the season and dropped from the list of unbeaten teams. The Raiders hadn’t won at Arrowhead Stadium since 2012 and hadn’t put up this many points in Kansas City in, well, years and years.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Give it to Travis Kelce, the tight end who caught a pass in his 100th consecutive game. Kelce finished with a season-best 108 yards on eight catches. He also logged a late touchdown. But it was difficult to find a star for the Chiefs in this one.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs dropped to 4-1 but continue to lead the AFC West. That is true, but so is this: this was an ugly loss to a team the Chiefs had dominated in the Andy Reid era.

Reason to mope: The Chiefs were the only team in the NFL that hadn’t surrendered more than 20 points in a game this season. The Raiders had 24 at halftime. When the Chiefs’ defense got stops in the third quarter, the offense couldn’t respond. By margin, this was the worst loss for the Chiefs since 2017.

Next: The Chiefs return to a Monday broadcast. The NFL announced on Sunday that their Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills will be played on Monday, Oct. 19 with a 4 p.m. (Central) kickoff.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: C

Not the finest moment for Mahomes and the offense. The offensive line had issues all day, with Mahomes often scrambling away from pressure. The Raiders were getting heat without blitzing. Mahomes often makes opponents pay when he eludes pressure, but that didn’t happen enough Sunday. Mahomes also threw his first interception of the season. Credit Jon Gruden and his staff for an excellent defensive game plan.

Rushing offense: D

The Chiefs got a tough break when the team’s top run blocker, Kelechi Osemele, suffered a knee injury on the first series and was lost for the game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had some early success, and a terrific play-call got Tyreek Hill into the end zone from 10 yards out. But the Raiders succeeded in shutting things down in the second half. Just a terrible overall day for the Chiefs’ defense.

Passing defense: F

What happened?

This had been a solid area for the Chiefs, and they did add an interception to their total when Bashaud Breeland picked off a Carr pass in his debut after a four-game NFL suspension. But Carr went over the top for touchdown passes of 72 and 59 yards that helped erase a 21-10 Chiefs lead. A 42-yard completion on third-and-18 from Carr to Hunter Renfrow, who was wide open in the middle of the field, was particularly damaging. It set up the field goal that gave the Raiders a two-score lead. Carr finished with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns. This was one of his best games as a pro.

Rushing defense: D

Before Sunday, the longest rushing play against the Chiefs this season had gone for 41 yards. Devontae Booker went for 43 on a second-quarter run. The Raiders didn’t pile up big yards, but they sure ran it effectively. When the Raiders had to have a first down to keep possession late in the game, they got it.

Special teams: C

The Chiefs can’t seem to manage a kickoff or punt return without a penalty. Punter Tommy Townsend has a big leg but needs to hone his coffin-corner abilities. At least it was a good day for Harrison Butker, who didn’t miss a kick.