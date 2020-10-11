Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Defense, offensive line draws criticism after Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Raiders

Well, that was ugly.

The Chiefs lost to the Raiders 40-32 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Las Vegas snapped a seven-game losing streak in Kansas City.

There was no one reason for the loss. The Chiefs’ offense line struggled as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked three times and was under pressure for much of the game.

The Chiefs were penalized 10 times and the Raiders had nearly 500 yards of offense.

Chiefs fans expressed their displeasure after the game:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service