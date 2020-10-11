Defense, offensive line draws criticism after Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Raiders

Well, that was ugly.

The Chiefs lost to the Raiders 40-32 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Las Vegas snapped a seven-game losing streak in Kansas City.

There was no one reason for the loss. The Chiefs’ offense line struggled as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked three times and was under pressure for much of the game.

The Chiefs were penalized 10 times and the Raiders had nearly 500 yards of offense.

Chiefs fans expressed their displeasure after the game:

Stupid. This is absolutely stupid. #ChiefsKingdom — LJ for KC (@lizskurdal) October 11, 2020

I just threw my phone (gently onto the bed). TF happened to our defense? #KCvsLV #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Evil Dan II: Dead by Dan (@paledanwest) October 11, 2020

Mahomes unofficially leads the #Chiefs in rushing because he’s been running for his life all day thanks to the lack of protection from his offensive line. #Chiefskingdom — Mic (@micjohnson) October 11, 2020

Mahomes looks human when they don’t block for him. He has been running for his life all day. Penalties, no defense and no O-line. Can’t complain though, 1st loss in almost a year. #chiefskingdom — Jamie Pinkerton (@CoachPinkerton) October 11, 2020

The @Chiefs offensive line should be ashamed of themselves. Raiders had more sacks today then they've had in all the other gms combined! Pathetic and don't get me started on the defense...The Raiders... Really?? #ChiefsKingdom #LVvsKC #Teamloss #Chiefs — Greg Shephard (@Gstatiz79) October 11, 2020

Our lines are just not doing their jobs today. The Raiders are outplaying us. #ChiefsKingdom #KCChiefs — kay odneal (@kayodneal) October 11, 2020

Can’t buy a stop. Deserved to lose today. #ChiefsKingdom — James Steele (@JSteele56) October 11, 2020

If there was ever a deserved loss. Bleh faced emoji. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs — A.Z. (@TheRealAZJhawks) October 11, 2020

The #Chiefs offensive line has been embarrassing, the defense hasn’t been good either. Woof. #ChiefsKingdom — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) October 11, 2020

Embarrassing. The defense and the o-line took a crap this game. Losing sucks but it’s worse losing to a division rival. We got to step it up next week. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/ax4YtceKs2 — Michael Dwayne (@AdamsDMike1) October 11, 2020

Offensive and defensive lines got owned today. #chiefskingdom — Paul DeKeyser (@Paul_DeKeyser) October 11, 2020

To be considered an elite team, you cant fail to execute the way we did @ times against a 31st ranked defense



To be considered an elite team, you cant fail as a top ranked defense to stop Derek Carr



But in the end, this was a #Chiefs loss, not a #Raiders victory. Self inflicted — D*Nacho (@KCShuffleShow) October 11, 2020

Well at least this frees me up from watching football or listening to sports talk for a week. Still shocked this defense gave up 40. Sad, guess I thought they were better than that. Oh well, everyone loses sometime. #ChiefsKingdom — DAMGÅR (@NorthlandTim) October 11, 2020

O-line play and terrible defense today!! A loss the Chiefs can learn from #ChiefsKingdom — Mykell Mathieu (@MykellthePG) October 11, 2020

My #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom had at least 2-3 touchdowns come back today especially the bomb to Tyreek Hill. It was pretty! We played a sloppy game. Every single team going bring their A game to us. Got to clean it up especially the offensive line and our defense. Unacceptable man — StaySleep-_- (@PJ_Stay_Sleep) October 11, 2020