For Pete's Sake
Defense, offensive line draws criticism after Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Raiders
Well, that was ugly.
The Chiefs lost to the Raiders 40-32 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Las Vegas snapped a seven-game losing streak in Kansas City.
There was no one reason for the loss. The Chiefs’ offense line struggled as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked three times and was under pressure for much of the game.
The Chiefs were penalized 10 times and the Raiders had nearly 500 yards of offense.
Chiefs fans expressed their displeasure after the game:
