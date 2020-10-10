Chiefs strength coach tests positive for COVID-19, report says. Mike Danna on IR

A Chiefs strength and conditioning coach has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter, citing a source for the news, did not identify the coach. The Chiefs have had one known previous case of COVID-19. Practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive before the Chiefs played the New England Patriots Monday.

There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020

Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports “no further issues” are expected at this time.

The Chiefs are scheduled to meet the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is noon.

Also Saturday, the Chiefs activated cornerback Bashaud Breeland to the roster and placed rookie defensive end Mike Danna on the injured reserve list. Danna, a fifth-round draft pick from Michigan, suffered a hamstring injury in the victory over the Patriots.

Danna recorded his first NFL sack in the Chiefs’ victory at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

Breeland was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.